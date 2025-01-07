Speaking at the annual conference of French ambassadors in Paris, Radosław Sikorski said Russia had ratified a border agreement between the two states and that this deal should be respected.

“The most natural and durable solution would be a return to the internationally recognized Ukrainian borders,” he was quoted by Reuters as saying.

“These guarantees were given to Ukraine in the [1994] Budapest memorandum and [Russian President Vladimir] Putin signed and ratified the border treaty of 2004 between Ukraine and Russia.”

At a joint press conference with his French counterpart, Jean-Noël Barrot, Sikorski said the two countries saw eye to eye on Ukraine.

He also said the finishing touches were being put to a new Polish-French friendship and cooperation treaty which he said would provide “a new dynamic” to bilateral relations.

“This comprehensive agreement will illustrate the depth and wealth of our relations,” he was quoted by the Polish Press Agency as saying. “I am convinced this new treaty will represent a significant stimulus to Polish-French relations and finalization of work on the treaty will take place in the coming months.”