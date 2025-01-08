Russia is aiming to capture the town of Shevchenko, which has one of the largest lithium deposits on Ukrainian territory.

Several news reports state that the uranium mine is already taken, but this concerns a different town with the same name.

The deposit is located in the eastern part of the Shevchenko, located in the Donetsk region, and Russian troops are advancing near Velyka Novosilka towards this town.

Over the course of the year, Senator Lyndsey Graham and other US politicians close to President-elect Donald Trump have floated the possibility of Ukraine exchanging its vast mineral resources for US aid. Some suggest that as a result, Moscow has prioritized occupying locations rich in minerals.

Lithium: the white gold

Lithium, also referred to as “white gold,” is an important strategic resource. It is used for batteries and an essential resource for any prospective transition to sustainable green economies.

The loss of the Shevchenko lithium deposit is the second deposit that Ukraine has lost to the Russian invaders. The first was the Balka Kruta deposit in the Zaporizhzhia region, some 30 kilometers north of Berdiansk.

The other two large lithium deposits are located near Kropyvnytsky, west of the Dnipro River, and are therefore not under direct threat of occupation.

Pokrovsk offensive

Pokrovsk is an important city, as it functions as a supply hub and has been a priority Russia target for months.

According to reports of the ISW, Russian forces are advancing towards Pokrovsk. Drones have already been flying over the city Pokrovsk, but there are no urban battles as yet.

CORRECTION: This report has been updated to show that Shevchenko has not been occupied by Russian forces and to better reflect Kyiv Post’s knowledge of events.