The attack came in six waves, utilizing about 50 vehicles, including tanks, infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs), armored personnel carriers (APCs), and even buggies.

According to the brigade’s press service, Russian forces deployed a large number of personnel and equipment, including tanks equipped with mine clearance trawls to clear paths.

Kyiv Post could not independently verify the video’s time and location, which shows several Russian vehicles being struck during the engagement.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully repelled a massive assault by Russian forces in the Kursk region, dealing a significant blow to Kremlin forces according to a report by the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade “Magura” on Jan. 9, in which it shared footage of the intense battle.

Despite the scale of the assault, the Magura brigade reported that they were able to repel the assaults destroying numerous Russian tanks, BMP-2s, BMDs, APCs, buggies, and Lancet loitering munitions. The financial losses to Moscow alone are estimated to be tens of millions of dollars, the brigade said.

In terms of personnel, the Kremlin lost an entire company, with around 45 soldiers killed and more than 50 wounded, according to the brigade. “We continue to hold the line.” the brigade declared.

On Jan. 5, Ukraine launched a second offensive in the Kursk region, targeting multiple areas and achieving tactical progress.

Geolocated footage released on Jan. 5 and 6 confirms Ukrainian forces had advanced in several key areas, including southern Berdyn, central Russky Porechny, and central Novosotnytsky – all northeast of Sudzha.

An open-source intelligence (OSINT) analyst, known by the pseudonym Def Mon, reported on X that Ukrainian forces had advanced approximately 2.7 kilometers (1.7 miles) into Russian territory on the first day of the renewed offensive. However, it remains unclear whether Ukrainian troops have consolidated their positions.

Pro-Russian bloggers and Telegram channels have acknowledged significant Ukrainian pressure in the region, hinting at the potential for further escalation in the coming days.

As Russia intensified its counteroffensive efforts, Ukraine’s Special Ops adapted by repelling assaults and targeting reinforcements. North Korean soldiers, deployed by Russia to boost its forces, have become frequent targets of SSO operations.

On Jan. 7, the SSO reported the elimination of 13 North Korean soldiers during operations in Russia’s Kursk region. Operators from the 8th Special Ops Regiment reportedly killed five soldiers in a gunfight and eliminated eight others using drones.

Following the battle, SSO personnel inspected the bodies and recovered several items, including a machine gun with a collimator sight, a Chinese / Russian “Azart” radio station, and a drone detector.