Photos and videos shared by Atesh show trucks carrying purportedly S-300 missile system ammunition, logistics tractors, fuel tankers, and a single armored jeep apparently serving as an escort vehicle.

The column reportedly carried personnel, weapons, air defense ammunition, and a large number of fuel tankers. According to Atesh, all collected intelligence, including the column’s detailed route, has been passed to the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Ukrainian guerilla fighters in occupied Crimea have reported the movement of a Russian military equipment column near Dzhankoi, the Atesh partisan movement announced on Telegram on Thursday, Jan. 9.

On Jan. 6, Atesh reported a shift in Russia’s fuel storage tactics in occupied territories. The partisans noted an increase in the use of civilian fuel tankers for military purposes.

“The command of the Russian Armed Forces is attempting to safeguard its logistics, which have suffered significant damage from successful Ukrainian strikes,” the report read.

This shift allegedly began following Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov’s directive to replace centralized military bases with an echelon network of smaller warehouses.

Atesh also accused Russia of endangering civilians and violating the Geneva Convention by blending civilian and military logistics.

The movement of military columns near Dzhankoi coincides with Russia’s bolstering of air defense systems in Crimea. On Jan. 5, the milblogger Sprinter Observer reported the deployment of an entire S-500 air defense regiment to protect the Kerch Bridge.

The S-500 system, with a reported range of 600 kilometers (373 miles) and an altitude reach of 200 kilometers (124 miles), is claimed to outperform US Patriot and THAAD systems.

Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov announced the creation of the first S-500 regiment on Dec. 18, describing it as a “major shift” in Russia’s defensive capabilities.

Ukrainian intelligence previously reported the deployment of S-500 launchers near the Kerch Bridge, reflecting Moscow’s fears that the bridge remains a priority target for Ukraine.