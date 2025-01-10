Kyiv Post sources in special services confirmed that in a joint operation, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the Ukrainian Navy successfully targeted a storage facility for Russian reconnaissance drones in the Rostov region early in the morning on Friday, Jan. 10. The facility, located near the village of Chaltyr, also housed ammunition.

According to sources, the operation began with SBU drones “overloading” Russian air defense systems, followed by a precise strike with a Neptune missile. The attack caused significant explosions, reportedly resulting in the detonation of stored ammunition.

All night, Russian social media users reported hearing drones, air defense systems in action, and a loud explosion. They also mentioned more blasts later, likely caused by ammunition going off.

“This operation targeted a critical facility—one that housed reconnaissance drones used to guide enemy strikes on Ukrainian cities and frontlines. Thanks to this success, there will be fewer of these Russian drones in the sky. Work on enemy military infrastructure in the rear will continue,” said an SBU source.

Kyiv Post earlier reported, that Ukrainian drones attacked several regions across Russia early morning on Friday, Jan. 10, leading to damage in some areas but no reported casualties.

According to regional governor Yuri Slyusar, Russian air defense forces intercepted 16 drones in the Rostov region. In the village of Crimea [a village in Rostov region], a fire broke out at a manufacturing plant, reportedly the Plastfactor factory, which produces floor coverings.

Videos posted on social media appeared to show distant explosions and fire in the southern Rostov region, while an air raid siren could be heard in the background.

The fire was extinguished by morning. Damage was also reported to private homes, vehicles, and a school in other areas, though no injuries were recorded.