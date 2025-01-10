Ukrainian drones attacked several regions across Russia early morning on Friday, Jan. 10, leading to damage in some areas but no reported casualties.

According to regional governor Yuri Slyusar, Russian air defense forces intercepted 16 drones in the Rostov region. In the village of Crimea [a village in Rostov region], a fire broke out at a manufacturing plant, reportedly the Plastfactor factory, which produces floor coverings.

Videos posted on social media appeared to show distant explosions and fire in the southern Rostov region, while an air raid siren could be heard in the background.

The fire was extinguished by morning. Damage was also reported to private homes, vehicles, and a school in other areas, though no injuries were recorded.

The videos have also surfaced showing a large fire in the village of Hatchina, located in the Leningrad region.

Residents in the area reported hearing explosions before the fire started, and sounds of detonations are still being heard.

The fire has approached several businesses, including Ingria Tech, a company that sells panel coverings and paint products. Also nearby are the Admiral fish processing and canning plant, as well as Hatchina CCM, which manufactures construction panels for residential and administrative buildings.

Local authorities, according to ASTRA, reported that acetone may have spilled in the area. This information is not yet confirmed, but residents have noticed a strong chemical smell.

Shortage of Armored Vehicles Forces Russian Troops to Assault in Civilian Cars
Other Topics of Interest

Shortage of Armored Vehicles Forces Russian Troops to Assault in Civilian Cars

The continuing war in Ukraine has resulted in a serious shortage of Russian operational armored vehicles forcing some frontline units to attack in unmodified civilian cars.

The fire was put out with the help of a special fire train and contained. No injuries were reported.

Acetone is a chemical solvent that is extremely flammable, and its vapors are highly explosive and prone to cause flash fires at temperatures above -20⁰C. Its fumes are mildly toxic and can cause eye irritation, dizziness, nausea, and breathing problems, though in high concentrations it may cause unconsciousness. The spill could also harm local wildlife, especially birds.

In the Voronezh region, several drones were downed near the regional capital on the evening of Thursday, Jan. 9, Governor Alexander Gusev reported. While private homes and vehicles sustained damage, no injuries were reported.

Governor Alexander Bogomaz confirmed that three drones were intercepted on the evening of Jan. 9 in the Bryansk region. No damage or casualties occurred.

The Russian Defense Ministry stated that air defense systems intercepted a total of 40 drones overnight. Local authorities in other affected regions have not reported any ground-level consequences.

Moscow and Kyiv have exchanged almost daily drone attacks through the nearly three-year war, damaging civilian areas far from the front lines and depleting each other’s air defenses.

