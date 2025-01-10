Ukrainian drones attacked several regions across Russia early morning on Friday, Jan. 10, leading to damage in some areas but no reported casualties. According to regional governor Yuri Slyusar, Russian air defense forces intercepted 16 drones in the Rostov region. In the village of Crimea [a village in Rostov region], a fire broke out at a manufacturing plant, reportedly the Plastfactor factory, which produces floor coverings. JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official. Videos posted on social media appeared to show distant explosions and fire in the southern Rostov region, while an air raid siren could be heard in the background.

The fire was extinguished by morning. Damage was also reported to private homes, vehicles, and a school in other areas, though no injuries were recorded. The videos have also surfaced showing a large fire in the village of Hatchina, located in the Leningrad region. Residents in the area reported hearing explosions before the fire started, and sounds of detonations are still being heard. The fire has approached several businesses, including Ingria Tech, a company that sells panel coverings and paint products. Also nearby are the Admiral fish processing and canning plant, as well as Hatchina CCM, which manufactures construction panels for residential and administrative buildings.