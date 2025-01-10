The proposed arms package, created shortly after the collapse of Germany’s governing coalition in November, included three Iris-T air defense batteries with missiles, Patriot missiles, ten wheeled howitzers, and artillery ammunition.

Baerbock and Pistorius argue that aid is urgently needed as Ukraine faces mounting military challenges, particularly due to Russia’s winter offensives and energy infrastructure strikes.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

The package was intended to be approved before February’s Bundestag elections, demonstrating continued German support for Ukraine, despite uncertainty over US aid followingDonald Trump’s election.

However, Der Spiegel reports that Scholz’s office opposes the €3 billion aid plan, citing concerns about committing future governments and ensuring sufficient resources. Scholz insists that the preliminary 2025 budgets allocated €4 billion for military aid, alongside a $50 billion G7-backed loan fund from frozen Russian assets. Without his approval, the plan is unlikely to move forward.

Advertisement

Sources within Scholz’s Social Democratic Party (SPD) speculate that he avoids announcing large arms packages during election campaigns to try to maintain voter support. Meanwhile, the Greens are pushing for higher defense spending.

The agencies involved declined to comment on the dispute regarding the new aid package. At a meeting of Ukraine’s supporters in Ramstein on Thursday, Jan. 9, a spokesperson for Defense Minister Pistorius said he could not comment on internal discussions.

Other Topics of Interest President Zelensky’s ‘Ramstein’ Address to Ukraine’s Allies “When We Come and Belong Together – No One Is Too Small to Make a Real Impact on History.”

As noted by the BulgarianMilitary online publication, Scholz’s decision to block the military tranche comes amid increasing pressure from within his government. The SPD is facing mounting demands from the Green Party for more defense spending and a stronger role in supporting Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the opposition Christian Democratic Union (CDU) is gaining ground with Germany’s electorate and has a clear stance on supplying Ukraine with new military aid, including Taurus KEPD-350 missiles, which could significantly enhance Ukraine’s defensive capabilities.

Advertisement

Polls indicate that SPD support has dropped to just 17%, while the CDU/CSU has risen to 31%. This puts Scholz’s party in a vulnerable position ahead of the elections, as further military aid to Ukraine may alienate voters opposed to increased defense spending.

The political landscape is further complicated by the possibility that, if the CDU/CSU wins the election, they may take the lead in providing Ukraine with the long-awaited TAURUS missiles. CDU leader Friedrich Merz has already pledged to deliver the missiles if he becomes chancellor, which could represent a major shift in Germany’s foreign policy and defense strategy.