Ukrainian drones reportedly attacked Kazan, Tatarstan, early in the morning on Monday, Jan. 20, with explosions reported across several city districts. According to the ASTRA Telegram channel, Ukrainian forces were targeting the Kazan Aviation Plant named after S.P. Gorbunov.
This facility is known for producing and maintaining the Tu-160 strategic bomber, used by Russia’s air force in the war.
One drone reportedly struck an empty tank on the factory grounds, though no significant damage or casualties were reported.
The press service of Tatarstan’s head, Rustam Minnikhanov, confirmed the attack, stating, “Protective measures were implemented, and all UAVs were neutralized. There are no casualties or damage.” Emergency teams are working on-site to address the aftermath.
Wreckage from one of the downed drones was found near a residential building. Officials told residents there was no threat, as the debris was deemed non-explosive.
The drone attack briefly disrupted air traffic, with airports in Kazan, Nizhnekamsk, and Izhevsk halting operations. The Russian Defense Ministry reported shooting down two Ukrainian drones over Tatarstan overnight.
The Kazan Aviation Plant is one of Russia’s largest aviation enterprises. Established in 1932, it produces Tu-160 strategic bombers and Tu-204 civilian airliners.
In December 2023, the European Union sanctioned the plant for its role in the Russian invasion of Ukraine, citing its production and repair of Tu-160 missile carriers and Tu-22M3 bombers used by Russia’s air force in the war.
According to Russian Telegram channels, the drones used in these attacks are believed to be “Liutyi” [Fierce] model – Ukrainian-made replicas of Turkey’s Bayraktar, capable of carrying up to 50 kilograms (110 pounds) of explosives over a range of 1,000 kilometers (621 miles).
Ukrainian drones have targeted Tatarstan before. One notable site is a drone factory in Yelabuga, located within the Alabuga Special Economic Zone.
This facility produces Iranian-designed Shahed drones and M3 Albatross reconnaissance drones for Russia’s armed forces. Situated over 1,300 kilometers (800 miles) from Ukraine, the site has been a recurring focus of attacks.
In December 2024, an alleged Ukrainian drone strike caused a massive fire at the factory, reportedly destroying a warehouse. The blaze is said to have wiped out 65 attack drones, along with enough engines, navigation systems, and thermal imaging cameras to produce an additional 400 drones.
