Ukrainian drones reportedly attacked Kazan, Tatarstan, early in the morning on Monday, Jan. 20, with explosions reported across several city districts. According to the ASTRA Telegram channel, Ukrainian forces were targeting the Kazan Aviation Plant named after S.P. Gorbunov.

This facility is known for producing and maintaining the Tu-160 strategic bomber, used by Russia’s air force in the war.

One drone reportedly struck an empty tank on the factory grounds, though no significant damage or casualties were reported.

Photo: ASTRA Telegram channel.

The press service of Tatarstan’s head, Rustam Minnikhanov, confirmed the attack, stating, “Protective measures were implemented, and all UAVs were neutralized. There are no casualties or damage.” Emergency teams are working on-site to address the aftermath.

Wreckage from one of the downed drones was found near a residential building. Officials told residents there was no threat, as the debris was deemed non-explosive.