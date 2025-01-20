One of the North Korean prisoners of war (POWs) shared some very revealing details about his background in an interview published by Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday morning.

The interview, which showed the young soldier lying under a blanket recovering from a wound received in action, sheds light on the logistics of North Korean integration into the Russian military, the journey of the North Korean soldier to the warzone, and his knowledge of the world behind Pyongyang’s Iron Curtain.

Screenshot from video released by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky allegedly showing a captured North Korean soldier fighting alongside Russian forces in Kursk, Jan. 12. 2025.

Military background

In the video, the North Korean soldier said he was conscripted into the military after graduating from high school at the age of 17, where he served in a reconnaissance battalion for the whole of his service to date. He did not specify the details of his unit.

In an earlier interview, he said he was born in 2005 and joined the military in 2021 as a rifleman.

When captured he was found to be in possession of a Russian-issued military identity card, which confirmed earlier reports from South Korea that Moscow had issued fake IDs to DPRK troops to help conceal their identities and, subsequently, Pyongyang’s involvement.

He said he was issued the ID in the autumn of 2024, after he arrived in Russia.

Journey to Russia

The soldier confirmed to the interviewer that he had arrived in Russia from North Korea by ferry. He said more than 100 North Korean troops were on board the vessel, which he identified as a Russian civilian cargo ship, not a military one. He said there was no cargo on board, just people. He did not give details of the locations he visited.

South Korea’s National Intelligence Service (NIS) said 1,500 North Korean special forces were transported by “four landing ships and three escort ships belonging to the Russian Pacific Fleet” between Oct. 8 and Oct. 13, citing satellite imagery. The report made no mention of civilian ferries.