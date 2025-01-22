How should the world deal with US President Donald Trump‘s disruptive return to the White House and the tempestuous forays of his billionaire ally Elon Musk into European affairs?

From one lawmaker clad in Stars and Stripes to celebrate, to a colleague warning Europe was acting like Trump’s “doormat,” the EU‘s divisions on the matter were on ample display Tuesday in the bloc’s parliament.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

US President Donald Trump speaks during the inaugural parade inside Capital One Arena, in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2025. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP)

Advertisement

The 27-nation EU has been walking a fine line between guarding its interests and avoiding the ire of the mercurial US leader – a conciliatory stance that has frustrated advocates of a firmer approach.

Criticism pours in

“The European Union is becoming the doormat of the United States, Donald Trump and Elon Musk,” the left-wing French lawmaker Manon Aubry charged at the debate in Strasbourg, a day after Trump was sworn in.

Yet others, like Romania’s Luis Lazarus who won a rebuke for sporting a sweater emblazoned with the American flag, are delighted to see the Republican septuagenarian back in office.

Other Topics of Interest Putin and Xi Praise Ties, Hours After Trump Sworn In Xi said he hoped to work with Putin to take ties with Moscow to “new heights” this year, according to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.

Since Trump’s victory, European Union leaders have sought to project confidence, insisting the bloc had learned how to deal with the Republican and was prepared for his comeback.

Threats to slap tariffs on US allies, halt aid to Ukraine – or even annex Greenland – have barely elicited a reaction as Brussels insisted it was ready, come what may.

But as Trump’s outbursts piled on, some lawmakers have grown impatient with the EU’s wait-and-see attitude.

Anxious for action

“Europe has to stand up, defend our values, and let us make Europe the leader of the free world,” said Valerie Hayer, head of the centrist group Renew.