At least 200,000 European peacekeepers will need to be deployed in Ukraine to prevent future Russian attacks, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said during the World Economic Forum in Davos.

“From all the Europeans? 200,000, it’s a minimum. It’s a minimum, otherwise it’s nothing,” Zelensky said in response to a question about the possibility of deploying a peacekeeping contingent to Ukraine after the war ends.

According to him, such forces would only be part of the security guarantees Kyiv requires.

Zelensky emphasized that ensuring the security of Ukraine and Europe after a potential ceasefire would require reliable guarantees, with a significant peacekeeping contingent playing a key role.

France’s Ministry of Defense estimated that number equated to the 2020 total of its entire armed forces personnel.

Zelensky also stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin might demand a fivefold reduction in Ukraine’s army, saying that “significantly reducing the size of the Ukrainian army” would become one of the key issues during potential peace negotiations.

“If we were able to build an army of over 800,000, then together with Europe, we have the strength not only to defend ourselves but also to repel Putin,” Zelensky said, adding that Kyiv would not yield to demands to reduce its armed forces.

“This is exactly what he [Putin] wants. We will not let it happen,” he said.

Zelensky also announced that Ukraine was working on organizing a meeting with the newly elected US President.