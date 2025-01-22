At least 200,000 European peacekeepers will need to be deployed in Ukraine to prevent future Russian attacks, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said during the World Economic Forum in Davos.

“From all the Europeans? 200,000, it’s a minimum. It’s a minimum, otherwise it’s nothing,” Zelensky said in response to a question about the possibility of deploying a peacekeeping contingent to Ukraine after the war ends.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

According to him, such forces would only be part of the security guarantees Kyiv requires.

Zelensky emphasized that ensuring the security of Ukraine and Europe after a potential ceasefire would require reliable guarantees, with a significant peacekeeping contingent playing a key role.

France’s Ministry of Defense estimated that number equated to the 2020 total of its entire armed forces personnel.

Advertisement

Zelensky also stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin might demand a fivefold reduction in Ukraine’s army, saying that “significantly reducing the size of the Ukrainian army” would become one of the key issues during potential peace negotiations.

“If we were able to build an army of over 800,000, then together with Europe, we have the strength not only to defend ourselves but also to repel Putin,” Zelensky said, adding that Kyiv would not yield to demands to reduce its armed forces.

“This is exactly what he [Putin] wants. We will not let it happen,” he said.

Trump Hints at Carrot / Stick Sanctions Policy on Russia, Depending on Putin’s Readiness to Negotiate
Other Topics of Interest

Trump Hints at Carrot / Stick Sanctions Policy on Russia, Depending on Putin’s Readiness to Negotiate

Bloomberg reports that Trump’s advisers are exploring new sanctions strategies. One idea involves easing restrictions on Russian oil if it leads to peace talks.

Zelensky also announced that Ukraine was working on organizing a meeting with the newly elected US President.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

Kyiv Post is Ukraine’s first and oldest English news organization since 1995. Its international market reach of 97% outside of Ukraine makes it truly Ukraine’s Global – and most reliable – Voice.

More on Zelensky
‘Putin Should Make a Deal’ – Trump Discusses NATO and Ending Ukraine War, Russia’s Losses Ukraine
‘Putin Should Make a Deal’ – Trump Discusses NATO and Ending Ukraine War, Russia’s Losses
By Katie Livingstone
1d ago
Ukrainian SSO Captain Talks North Korean Soldier Out of Killing Himself in Own Language Zelensky
Ukrainian SSO Captain Talks North Korean Soldier Out of Killing Himself in Own Language
By Kyiv Post
2d ago
‘We Are Blocking Propagandists’ – Zelensky Imposes Sanctions on Pro-Russian Politicians Ukraine
‘We Are Blocking Propagandists’ – Zelensky Imposes Sanctions on Pro-Russian Politicians
By Katie Livingstone
2d ago
Russian Attacks Kill 6 Across Ukraine, Kyiv Says Zelensky
Russian Attacks Kill 6 Across Ukraine, Kyiv Says
By AFP
Jan. 19
Read Next
Unity Day: How the Will to Obtain Freedom United Two Ukrainian States EXCLUSIVE Europe
Unity Day: How the Will to Obtain Freedom United Two Ukrainian States
By Sergii Kostezh
11m ago
22 January 1918 – Ukraine’s First Independence Day Still Awaits Proper Recognition Top News
OPINION: 22 January 1918 – Ukraine’s First Independence Day Still Awaits Proper Recognition
By Bohdan Nahaylo
3h ago
Trump Hints at Carrot / Stick Sanctions Policy on Russia, Depending on Putin’s Readiness to Negotiate Putin
Trump Hints at Carrot / Stick Sanctions Policy on Russia, Depending on Putin’s Readiness to Negotiate
By Kyiv Post
3h ago
Israel Offers Seized Russian Weapons From Hezbollah Raids to Ukraine War in Ukraine
Israel Offers Seized Russian Weapons From Hezbollah Raids to Ukraine
By Kyiv Post
4h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous Polish PM Calls on EU Member States to Increase Defense Spending
Next » Trump Hints at Carrot / Stick Sanctions Policy on Russia, Depending on Putin’s Readiness to Negotiate