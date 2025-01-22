Soldiers of Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces (SSO) killed 21 and wounded 40 North Korean soldiers who attacked Ukrainian positions in Russia’s Kursk region, according to an SSO report on Telegram.

The soldiers of the 8th SSO Regiment, alongside fellow infantry units, held off the North Korean assault for over eight hours using small arms and grenade launchers. Ukrainian snipers also provided critical support.

The SSO released a video featuring footage of the intense confrontation which Kyiv Post could not independently verify. Drone and chest-mounted body cameras captured scenes of fierce battles, explosions, close combat, and the elimination of North Korean soldiers.

One frame shows a North Korean soldier just 20 meters away from an SSO fighter.

After nine hours of battle, the SSO group had only a third of its ammunition remaining. They used the remaining rounds to neutralize the DPRK troops before deciding to exfiltrate – a tactical retreat to a safe location.

The report said the Ukrainian fighters then got into two Humvees and left the battlefield.

Before this new report, Ukrainian forces managed to capture two North Korean soldiers fighting alongside Russian troops in Ukraine’s Kursk region—the first confirmed instance of Pyongyang’s direct involvement in the war.

The soldiers, aged 20 and 26, were wounded in combat and are now receiving medical treatment in Kyiv.

Recovered items included Russian-issued military IDs, one assigned to a soldier from Russia’s Tuva region, hinting at efforts to integrate North Koreans into Russian units under false identities.

Handwritten instructions urged the soldiers to avoid capture, even directing them to take their own lives if necessary – consistent with North Korea’s ideology of personal sacrifice and loyalty.

Personal diaries revealed deep allegiance to North Korea’s leadership. One entry pledged to “carry out the supreme commander’s orders without hesitation.”

South Korea’s intelligence agency reported 300 North Korean soldiers killed and 2,700 injured in the war, highlighting Pyongyang’s significant involvement.

Ukraine has urged an international response, stressing that Russia is relying on external reinforcements to sustain its campaign.

