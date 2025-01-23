A serviceman in Russia’s Tuva has reportedly been detained after a video showed him assaulting wounded soldiers with a baton and a taser. The incident was at military unit No. 55115 in Kyzyl, home to the 55th Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces, and has been confirmed by the Central Military District’s press service, RBC reported.

The footage, which was published on the pro-war “’Committee-Council of Soldiers’ Mothers of Russia’ Telegram channel on Jan.19, shows the attacker wearing a uniform with a “military police” patch.

The serviceman is seen using a baton and a taser to strike soldiers, including one leaning on a cane. Another soldier, who reportedly has a broken back, was also assaulted.