One in four men would choose to leave Ukraine for another country permanently if the borders were opened to all Ukrainian citizens, according to a sociological survey conducted by the Ilko Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives Foundation in collaboration with the Razumkov Center’s sociological service.

A total 21% of Ukrainians surveyed indicated they’d emigrate once the borders reopened, primarily due to a lack of development opportunities and the consequences of the war. However, 70% do not want to leave permanently, and 9% remain undecided.

Among the respondents, 25% of men expressed a desire to move abroad permanently if the borders were open to all population categories, compared to 17% of women.

The desire to emigrate was most common among young people aged 18 to 29, with 33% showing interest. As age increases, the percentage of those wishing to leave decreases: 27% among respondents aged 30–39, 23% among those aged 40–49, 16% for ages 50–59, and only 9% among those over 60.

Regarding regional differences, the highest desire to leave Ukraine was found among residents of eastern regions, with 26.5%, while the lowest was in the southern regions, at 12%.

The main reasons for wanting to leave the country are the lack of development opportunities (30.5%), the threat to life due to ongoing hostilities (29%), inadequate social support from the state (29%), the desire to reunite with family (26%), the wish to bring back dependent family members abroad (23%), and the inability to find a job that meets expectations (21%).

The survey was conducted from Nov. 29 to Dec. 14, 2024, with 1,518 respondents aged 18 and older from all regions of Ukraine controlled by the government and not experiencing active combat. The survey method was face-to-face, with a theoretical sampling error of +/-2.6%.