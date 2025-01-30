On Tuesday, Robert Brovdi posted a video on his Telegram channel that he said showed how his unit used a mobile radar system to detect an incoming Russian fiber-optic controlled first-person view (FPV) drone and was able to guide one of the battalion’s kamikaze drones to intercept and destroy the enemy UAV several kilometers away from its intended target.

Robert Brovdi is the founder and commander of Ukraine’s 414th unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) Strike Battalion nicknamed “Madiar’s Birds” after his call sign.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Screenshot of a video of a Ukrainian FPV allegedly taking out a Russian UAV. Video shared on Jan 30, 2025 on Telegram by Robert Brovdi, founder and commander of the 414th UAV Strike Battalion nicknamed 'Madiar’s Birds.'

Advertisement

The Russian drone in the video appears to be the so-called “Prince Vandal of Novgorod” UAV, recognizable by the large rear-mounted fiber-optic cable drum carrying a shaped charge warhead from a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG), a favorite payload for FPV drones on both sides. The size of the drum indicates it might be the longer range (10-kilometer, 6.25-mile) version.

Since their first appearance towards the end of 2024 these “tethered” drones have been touted as the ultimate development in battlefield FPV attack drones.

Other Topics of Interest Ukrainian Cyberattack Disrupts Activities of Russian Energy Giants Gazprom For two days, customers of both Gazprom and Gazpromneft have been unable to access their personal accounts, use online services, or pay for fuel with fuel cards.

While the trailing cable imposes some restrictions on the UAV’s range and maneuverability it offers much higher quality and stable imagery and, most importantly, is virtually impervious to battlefield electronic warfare systems. In addition, because they do not rely on radio signals to control them or transmit video signals back to their base, they are unseen by current UAV detectors.

Brovdi said that for the first time, his birds had the tools to identify, detect and destroy enemy drones which the brigade was already using.

Advertisement

“The army must quickly and massively equip mobile versions of radar every 2-4 kilometers [ 1.2-2.5 miles] along the front line allowing conventional FPV fighters to destroy enemy FPVs on fiber optics intercepted by mobile radar,” he said.