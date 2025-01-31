The US Senate on Thursday grilled President Donald Trump’s pick for Director of National Intelligence (DNI), Tulsi Gabbard, specifically questioning her past relationships with dictators in Syria, Libya and Russia.

Gabbard, presently a lieutenant colonel in the US Army Reserve, served in the House of Representatives as a Democratic legislator from 2013 to 2021, and served as the Vice Chair for the Democratic National Committee from 2013 to 2016. She switched her allegiance to the Republican Party in 2022.

Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump (L) claps as he leaves the stage after speaking alongside former US Representative Tulsi Gabbard during a town hall meeting in La Crosse, Wisconsin, on August 29, 2024. US President-elect Donald Trump announced on November 13, 2024, that he intends to nominate former US Representative Tulsi Gabbard to serve as Director of National Intelligence (DNI). (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP)

While in Congress, Gabbard often criticized the foreign policy of Democratic President Barack Obama. She blasted that administration for not being tougher on suspected Islamic militants around the world, and at the same time met with since-deposed Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad in 2017.

In a 2019 interview with MSNBC, Gabbard claimed that “Assad is not the enemy of the United States because Syria does not pose a direct threat to the United States.” She later told CNN that “There are brutal dictators in the world. Assad of Syria is one of them.”

Assad has since been overthrown in Syria, and he and his family have found exile with Assad’s Kremlin allies in Moscow.

On Thursday, Gabbard told the Senate confirmation panel in her opening statements, “What truly unsettles my political opponents is that I refuse to be their puppet… I have no love for Assad or [late Lybian leader Muammar Gaddafi] or any dictator. I just hate al-Qaeda. I hate that we have leaders who cozy up to Islamist extremists, minimizing them to so called rebels.”

The former Democrat-turned-Trump-stalwart has been broadly criticized for her repeating Kremlin talking points about the war in Ukraine. She is also regarded with suspicion from both sides of the aisle for her past support for National Security Agency whistleblower Edward Snowden, who endangered US national security with his leaks of top-secret information and is now a naturalized Russian citizen.