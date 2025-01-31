Russian propagandists are spreading a fake narrative on social media, claiming that Ukrainian soldiers are being taken to combat missions in handcuffs, according to Ukraine’s Center for Countering Disinformation under the National Security Council.

“The enemy is circulating a video allegedly showing Ukrainian soldiers being taken to battle in handcuffs,” the report on Telegram said.

The Center claims that the footage depicts Russian servicemen from the 15th Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade.

The video first surfaced on a Russian Telegram channel dedicated to exposing problems within the Russian Armed Forces, as per the report. However, Russian propagandists quickly seized on it, falsely claiming it showed Ukrainian troops.

Kyiv Post reviewed the video and found that the men in the video are not wearing Ukrainian military uniforms and speak with Russian accents.

Kyiv Post’s investigation found that, on Jan. 26, the Russian Telegram channel Russia Against Mobilization originally posted the video with the caption: “Refugees from the 108th Airborne Assault Regiment are being taken to a combat mission in handcuffs.”

The footage later spread across TikTok, uploaded by a user named Zaliv_Rodnoy, with the caption: “We’re going to storm in handcuffs, damn it! Soldiers of the 155th brigade showed how they are taken to a combat mission, chained to each other so they can’t escape.”