Footage from a chest-mounted camera, which Kyiv Post could not independently verify, shows the challenging terrain: a tree line reduced to burnt stumps, offering little concealment for the SSO fighters.

“During the day, the Russians sent 100 of their men to their deaths at once. Their artillery was extremely active, leaving almost no cover,” he added.

He said the mission was difficult, citing the intensity of Russian assault operations in the area.

“The task was to enter the position, knock out the enemy, and bring in the infantry,” Bashka said.

A commander of the special operations reconnaissance group, identified by the call sign “Bashka,” said that these positions were originally held by Ukrainian forces before being captured by Russian troops. However, the SSO did not disclose the location of the fighting.

The SSO report stated that the operation involved clearing Russian dugouts and securing the area for an infantry unit from the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Fighters of Ukraine’s 3rd Special Operations Forces ( SSO ) Regiment were caught on video recapturing Ukrainian positions previously seized by Russian troops . During the assault, they eliminated several Russian soldiers and took one prisoner, according to an SSO report on Telegram.

The special forces carried an additional backpack equipped with an electronic warfare device designed to jam the controls of Mavic drones. This measure prevented Russian forces from targeting them with drone-dropped explosives or kamikaze First Person View (FPV) drones.

According to Bashka, the group was also supported by UAV crews and a fire support team.

“We loaded into a Hummer, which transported us to the location. As soon as we arrived, Russian UAVs detected the Hummer,” he said.

Almost immediately after the Hummer departed, Russian artillery began targeting the SSO fighters. One of the soldiers was wounded but was swiftly evacuated from the battlefield.

“Bashka” said that the operation was initially planned to begin at dawn, with the team advancing toward the so-called “front edge” under the cover of darkness. However, heavy Russian artillery fire and drone activity disrupted this plan.

According to the report, the tactical group conducted additional reconnaissance using UAV operators, fire support teams, and evacuation units before moving forward. The paths to the Russian positions were heavily targeted by artillery, and all approaches to the dugouts were mined.

“We knew there were mines,” said “Bashka,” adding the Russians’ active use of PFM-1 mines.

The Special Ops fighters faced further challenges as they traversed a large stretch of open terrain on foot. They waited for the right moment to advance.

“We knew that the infantry would begin their assault operations in a nearby tree line using heavy armored vehicles. Under that cover of noise, we managed to slip through,” Bashka added.

Once friendly forces launched a massive assault on an adjacent Russian position, the SSO group began their offensive. During the operation, the Special Ops fighters eliminated at least three Russian soldiers and captured one. Two Ukrainian soldiers were wounded in the assault.

A friendly unit of Ukraine’s Security and Defense Forces subsequently consolidated its hold on the recaptured positions, according to the report.

Tactical decisions and execution

“Bashka” outlined the detailed planning that went into the operation. Large Ukrainian drones were tasked with dropping mines and shells approximately 100 meters ahead of the targeted position to force the enemy into their dugouts and prevent observation.

“We executed this plan, but the drops occurred about 50 meters from the position. As soon as we heard the explosion, we moved forward for direct action,” he said.

To counter potential fire from a nearby forest strip 200 meters away—where an old infantry control and observation post was located—the group deployed a machine gunner. This gunner held the sector, suppressing enemy fire during the operation.

A smaller team of four soldiers then advanced to clear the Russian dugouts.

Video footage from a chest camera shows Ukrainian soldiers advancing through trench lines, throwing grenades, and firing rifles with precision during the operation to recapture the Russian-occupied position.

“I placed people in their sectors as planned, and we proceeded to throw grenades,” said “Bashka.”

Another SSO fighter, call sign “Lisnyk” [Forester], recounted hearing Russian soldiers talking in the dugout as the Ukrainian team entered the enemy position.

“I heard them speaking, so I started firing into the dugouts,” he said.

While the Russians attempted to exit the dugout, the Ukrainian soldiers had already thrown several grenades inside. According to “Lisnyk,” the dugout was enormous, making it difficult for the SSO fighters to enter. Instead, they continued to throw grenades into the confined space.

The Russians returned fire, but after another grenade explosion, a fire erupted in the dugout, igniting their ammunition and gas cylinders.

“Everything started to detonate—grenades, bullets, and gas cylinders,” Lisnyk said.

In one frame, flames engulf a trench as an SSO fighter shouts to a Russian soldier: “Are you going to surrender? No? Then okay.” Moments later, the Special Ops fighter opens fire.

“It was extremely dangerous to enter the burning dugout because the ammunition was detonating, and we risked losing people,” added Bashka.

During the operation, a gas cylinder detonated in front of “Lisnyk,” causing him to sustain a concussion. In the video, Lisnyk is heard breathing heavily, struggling to clear his throat. Despite his injuries, he refused immediate evacuation.

“I decided not to evacuate since there were so few of us. I stayed with the guys,” he said. After the operation was completed, however, Lisnyk was evacuated for treatment.

“I panicked, dropped my rifle, and surrendered”

However, one Russian soldier ran out of the dugout and surrendered. He later told the SSO fighters that he had tried to extinguish the fire but failed. The video captures the moment of his surrender, during which the Ukrainian fighters order him to comply.

“That’s it. You’ll live if you don’t do any shit,” one Ukrainian soldier tells him.

As they escort the prisoner away, they warn him to move quickly: “Hurry, or the Russians will kill you right now.”

A Russian soldier named Alexey, born in 1998 and a member of the 394th Motorized Rifle Regiment of the Russian Armed Forces, recounted his decision to surrender:

“I realized none of my comrades were responding, and they were nowhere to be found. I panicked, dropped my rifle, and surrendered.”

Alexey also revealed that their commander had confiscated all their documents and cards, promising to use the funds to purchase equipment and provisions. Instead, he bought Snickers bars and sent the soldiers into battle unprepared.

According to “Bashka,” the position was held by members of the Russian “Storm-V” unit, composed of convicts fighting for amnesty.

“Bashka” said that Alexey had a criminal history, with two prior convictions. The first sentence was five years for robbery, of which he served three before being released on parole. His second sentence, for assault, was three years, of which he served 1.5 before being released under a contract with the Russian Ministry of Defense.

The Special Ops provided Alexey with first aid after discovering he had sustained grenade shrapnel injuries to his leg and arm. He was also fed and given cigarettes.

The prisoner shared that he had been taken from a penal colony in late September. After a month of training and additional drills at a training ground in occupied Ukrainian territory, he was sent into combat.

“Bashka” added that Russian forces in the sector used anti-retreat squads, which made Alexey more fearful of his military than of the Ukrainian forces.