The Finnish company “Insta Group Oy” has unveiled a new version of its Steel Eagle strike drone, which was first introduced two years ago. Tuure Lehtoranta, Insta’s Vice President for Defense Sales, said the updated weapon system had been developed in cooperation with an unnamed Ukrainian drone manufacturer.

The drone is now called the Insta Steel Eagle ER (Extended Range). It is a quadcopter drone fitted with Insta’s patented conical explosive payload that functions like a “claymore” directional mine, which the company refers to as its “jump buddy.”

The system, designed to be electronic warfare resistant, can precisely deliver the explosive payload that contains more than 3,000 steel or tungsten balls, which are detonated at the optimum height of 20 meters (65 feet) above the designated target across a 2,000-square-meter (21,500 square feet) area. Adjusting the blast height allows the size of the impact area to be altered, depending on the target requirement.

Its ability to operate with relative immunity from electronic countermeasures will make it a highly effective weapon on the modern battlefield.

Diagram of the explosive “footprint” of the Insta Steel Eagle™ ER (Extended Range) drone-based strike system. Image: Insta Group Oy

“This new solution combines extensive expertise and cutting-edge technology tested in harsh conditions,” Lehtoranta said. “Our specialty is the patented explosive charge. Our Ukrainian partner, part of the broader drone ecosystem, is responsible for the drone fleet, which has higher performance, longer range and greater payload capacity.”

Lehtoranta added that “the development work has also taken into account the requirements of modern electronic warfare, such as the ability to tolerate jamming.”

Insta said that the Insta Steel Eagle ER drone was currently intended for deployment on the Ukrainian battlefield but was currently working on the documentation needed to allow the sale and marketing of the system to other parts of Europe and NATO countries.

