[Updated at 15:34]: The National Police have reported that the death toll in Poltava has risen to seven, with 14 others injured.

Emergency and rescue operations are ongoing, involving more than 460 rescuers, security forces, and utility workers. Trained search dogs from the State Emergency Service are assisting, and nearly 100 units of equipment are in operation.

According to the regional military administration (OVA), a three-day mourning period has been declared in the Poltava region from February 2 to 4 to honor those killed in the Russian attack.

[Updated at 14:35]: The Sumy Regional Military Administration has reported the death of three police officers in the Sumy region due to a Russian attack on Feb. 1. President Zelensky had previously confirmed two fatalities in the region.

The OVA’s report details that two patrol officers on duty in the Yunakivska territorial community were killed in a Russian airstrike. The body of a third officer was later found under the rubble.

[Updated at 14:27]: According to the National Police, the death toll from a rocket attack on a residential building in Poltava has risen. As of 14:00, five people have been killed and 13 others injured, including three children.

Twenty-two people have been rescued. Emergency and utility services, along with volunteers, are working at the scene.

[Updated at 11:06]: President Volodymyr Zelensky responded to the attack, writing on Telegram:

“This night, Russia attacked our cities using various types of weapons: missiles, strike drones, aerial bombs. Another terrorist crime.”

He also expressed condolences to the families of those killed in the attacks in the Poltava, Kharkiv, and Sumy regions, adding, “As of now, six people are known to have been injured. In Kharkiv, one person was killed as a result of a strike drone attack. Two people were killed in this Russian attack in the Sumy region.”

Zelensky reported additional damage in Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, Sumy, Kharkiv, Khmelnytsky, and Kyiv regions. He said that each attack underscores Ukraine’s urgent need for more air defense systems to counter “Russian terror.”

“Every air defense system, every anti-missile is a lifesaver,” Zelensky said, urging Ukraine’s partners to fulfill commitments and increase pressure on Russia.

On Feb. 1, Russian forces launched a massive missile and drone attack on Ukraine, striking residential areas and infrastructure in the Poltava, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhzhia regions, Ukrainian officials reported.

The assault began on the evening of Jan. 31 with drone attacks, followed by missile strikes in the morning. At approximately 5:30 a.m., an air alert was declared in eastern Ukraine due to the threat of ballistic missiles, later expanding nationwide by 7:00 a.m. The air alarm lasted until 9:12 a.m.

Deadly strike on Poltava

At 7:07 a.m., explosions were reported in Poltava, with the regional military administration confirming damage to energy infrastructure in the Myrhorod district, leaving 164 households and one business without power.

A second explosion occurred at 7:44 a.m., hitting a residential building. According to the State Emergency Service, a Russian missile struck a five-story apartment building, destroying an entire entrance from the first to the fifth floor and igniting a fire.