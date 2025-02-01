A Russian missile attack struck the center of the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa on Friday evening, Jan. 31, wounding at least seven people and damaging historic buildings, officials said.

The Black Sea city known for its picturesque streets of 19th-century buildings is regularly targeted by Russian strikes, often on its port area.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

“Currently, seven people are known to have been injured in the attack by Russian terrorists on the historical center of Odesa,” the regional governor Oleh Kiper wrote on social media.

All were in “moderate” condition, he said, and receiving medical assistance.

Kiper said in earlier posts that two women and a child were among the wounded.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned what he called an “absolutely deliberate attack by Russian terrorists”, saying it was fortunate that it caused no deaths.

Advertisement

Kiper posted photos showing rescuers wheeling a woman on a stretcher outside the city’s historic Hotel Bristol. The photos also show damage to the 19th-century hotel’s ornate facade and interior, including a grand staircase.