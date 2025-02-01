Russia launched a large-scale airstrike on Ukraine in the early hours of Feb. 1, firing a total of 165 missiles and drones of various types, the Ukrainian Air Force reported via Telegram.

According to the statement, Russian forces launched:

  • 7 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles
  • 7 Iskander-K cruise missiles
  • 8 Kh-22/32 cruise missiles
  • 8 Kh-101/Kh-55cm cruise missiles
  • 10 Kh-59/Kh-69 guided aircraft missiles
  • 2 Kh-31P guided aircraft missiles.
  • Additionally, Russian troops deployed 123 Shahed attack drones along with other simulator drones over Ukraine.

According to preliminary data from the Air Force, 56 drones were shot down, while another 61 UAVs failed to reach their targets due to technical failures or defensive measures.

Some cruise missiles were also intercepted by air defense systems, and a significant portion failed to reach their intended targets due to active countermeasures by Ukrainian forces, as per the report.

However, the Air Force acknowledged that some missiles, particularly those following a ballistic trajectory, successfully struck their targets. “We are not yet making detailed information about enemy missiles public,” the report read.

The Air Force condemned the strikes, citing the Kh-22 missile attack on a residential building in Poltava and the ballistic missile strike on Odesa’s historic center as “yet another example of the barbarity and terrorism of the Russian leadership.”

Russian forces also targeted Ukrainian enterprises and energy infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, Sumy, Kharkiv, Khmelnytskyi, and Kyiv regions.

During the massive attack, Russian troops struck Kharkiv, killing one person, and launched a missile at a multi-story residential building in Poltava, killing seven and injuring 14. Additionally, three police officers were killed in the Sumy region as a result of a Russian attack on Feb. 1.

