An explosion outside a military recruitment center in Pavlograd, Dnipropetrovsk region, left one person injured on Sunday, Feb. 3, police reported. Without giving a possible cause, the Dnipropetrovsk regional police said an investigation was ongoing into the blast which happened at 6:40 p.m. (1640 UTC).

“According to preliminary information, a man was wounded by the explosion of an unidentified object,” the police said in a statement.

This incident follows a similar one on Saturday, when an explosion at a recruitment office in Rivne, northwest Ukraine, killed one person and injured six. Officials have not disclosed further details.

Tensions over military recruitment are growing as Ukraine works to enlist more soldiers to fight against Russia. Attacks on recruitment offices are uncommon but have happened in both Ukraine and Russia.

In a separate event on Saturday, a man armed with a hunting rifle killed a Ukrainian recruitment officer and escaped with a conscript. Police later caught both the attacker and the recruit.

Ukraine recently announced plans to draft 160,000 more soldiers over the next three months. However, the recruitment system has faced criticism, with many citizens seeing it as unfair and plagued by corruption.

The AFU faces serious personnel shortages in combat units due to casualties, desertion, and an overall lack of reinforcements and rotations, which worsens the number of casualties.

Other Topics of Interest

Stefan Korshak, Kyiv Post’s military correspondent, shares his perspective on recent developments in Russia’s war in Ukraine.

A common complaint is that new soldiers show up at receiving brigades poorly trained in basic combat skills like first aid, marksmanship, and preparing field fortifications. 

