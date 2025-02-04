Tusk’s remarks came after U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday warned he would “absolutely” impose tariffs on the EU after announcing levies of 25% on Mexican and Canadian imports and 10% on Chinese goods.

The U.S. paused new tariffs on Mexico on Monday for one month, after Mexico agreed to tighten controls at its northern border to curb illegal drug trafficking. But tariffs on Canada and China are still set to take effect on Tuesday.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Speaking to reporters in Brussels on Monday ahead of an informal EU summit on defense, Tusk said: “It will be a cruel paradox if, during this time of direct Russian threat and Chinese expansion, we try to find a reason to be in conflict among allies.

“We have to do everything to avoid this totally unnecessary and stupid tariff war or trade war.”

Advertisement

Tusk, whose country currently holds the EU’s rotating presidency, added: “This is perhaps the first such test of the solidarity and unity of the European Union in a very unusual situation when we are dealing with such a series of surprises from our closest ally.”

The Polish prime minister called for “common sense, calmness, and responsibility” in handling any trade disputes, adding: “We [the EU] must be able to take care of our relations with the U.S., but we must also have a sense of our own dignity and strength.“We must undoubtedly be united.”