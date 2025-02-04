Tusk’s remarks came after U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday warned he would “absolutely” impose tariffs on the EU after announcing levies of 25% on Mexican and Canadian imports and 10% on Chinese goods.

The U.S. paused new tariffs on Mexico on Monday for one month, after Mexico agreed to tighten controls at its northern border to curb illegal drug trafficking. But tariffs on Canada and China are still set to take effect on Tuesday.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Speaking to reporters in Brussels on Monday ahead of an informal EU summit on defense, Tusk said: “It will be a cruel paradox if, during this time of direct Russian threat and Chinese expansion, we try to find a reason to be in conflict among allies.

“We have to do everything to avoid this totally unnecessary and stupid tariff war or trade war.”

Advertisement

Tusk, whose country currently holds the EU’s rotating presidency, added: “This is perhaps the first such test of the solidarity and unity of the European Union in a very unusual situation when we are dealing with such a series of surprises from our closest ally.”

The Polish prime minister called for “common sense, calmness, and responsibility” in handling any trade disputes, adding: “We [the EU] must be able to take care of our relations with the U.S., but we must also have a sense of our own dignity and strength.“We must undoubtedly be united.”

‘We’re Going to Be Slaughtered’ – Record $40K Payouts in Russia Attract Contract Soldiers to Assault Units
Other Topics of Interest

‘We’re Going to Be Slaughtered’ – Record $40K Payouts in Russia Attract Contract Soldiers to Assault Units

The record-breaking 4-million ruble ($40,000) signing bonus applied to those who signed contracts in Samara Oblast between Jan. 1 and Feb. 1, 2025.
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
TVP World
TVP World
TVP World is Poland's first English-language channel where you can find our guest interviews, world news from the Polish perspective and the latest news from the CEE region.
More on EU
EU Offers Financial Help for Displaced Russian, Belarusian Journalists Russia
EU Offers Financial Help for Displaced Russian, Belarusian Journalists
By Kyiv Post
15h ago
‘Totally Unnecessary and Stupid’ – Trump’s Trade Threats Overshadow Euro Defense Meeting EU
‘Totally Unnecessary and Stupid’ – Trump’s Trade Threats Overshadow Euro Defense Meeting
By AFP
17h ago
‘Brutal Crackdown’ on Georgian Protesters ‘Unacceptable,’ Says EU EU
‘Brutal Crackdown’ on Georgian Protesters ‘Unacceptable,’ Says EU
By TVP World
1d ago
Eyeing Trump and Putin, EU, UK, NATO Leaders Talk Defense NATO
Eyeing Trump and Putin, EU, UK, NATO Leaders Talk Defense
By AFP
1d ago
Read Next
EU Must Act in ‘Own Interest’ in Cut-Throat World: Von Der Leyen Top News
EU Must Act in ‘Own Interest’ in Cut-Throat World: Von Der Leyen
By AFP
12m ago
White House Bombshell for Ukraine – USAID Ends, Part 2 EXCLUSIVE US
ANALYSIS: White House Bombshell for Ukraine – USAID Ends, Part 2
By Sergii Kostezh
34m ago
‘We’re Going to Be Slaughtered’ – Record $40K Payouts in Russia Attract Contract Soldiers to Assault Units War in Ukraine
‘We’re Going to Be Slaughtered’ – Record $40K Payouts in Russia Attract Contract Soldiers to Assault Units
By Kyiv Post
4h ago
Threads Leading to Q.V. And Dopey US Foreign Policy: Part II War in Ukraine
Threads Leading to Q.V. And Dopey US Foreign Policy: Part II
By Stefan Korshak
4h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous World Briefing: February 3, 2025
Next » Germany Split on Eve of Elections?