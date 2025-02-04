Russian troops struck the center of Izyum in the Kharkiv region with a ballistic missile, killing five people and injuring dozens, according to Oleh Synehubov, head of the regional military administration (OVA).

“Enemy strike on Izyum. According to preliminary data, the occupiers used a ballistic missile. Four people died,” Synehubov wrote on Telegram.

Initially, reports indicated 17 wounded, five of whom were hospitalized. Later, Synehubov confirmed the number injured had risen to 20. “One more person is under the rubble. Rescue operations are ongoing,” he added.

Later updates revealed 24 people had been hospitalized, including a 15-year-old girl with shrapnel wounds in moderate condition. Three more victims were in surgery.

“The deceased in Izyum are two women and two men – civilians. Their identities are being confirmed,” Synehubov said.

However, in the latest report he wrote, “Unfortunately, the death toll has increased to five. Rescuers have unblocked another body. The person is being identified.”

The attack damaged administrative buildings and a five-story residential building. Emergency responders, medical teams, and search dogs were deployed to the scene.

President Volodymyr Zelensky responded to the Russian strike on Izyum, writing on Telegram:

Kyiv Reports Surge in Russian Queries on Missing Troops
Other Topics of Interest

Kyiv Reports Surge in Russian Queries on Missing Troops

Ukraine last year established a hotline for Russians to learn details of missing relatives and friends as part of efforts to streamline prison exchanges.

“As a result of this attack, part of the city council building was destroyed... Unfortunately, five people lost their lives. My condolences to their families and loved ones.”

Zelensky reiterated the urgent need to increase pressure on Russia through all possible means – military force, sanctions, and diplomacy – “to stop terror and protect life.”

“This cruelty cannot be tolerated,” he added.

On Feb. 1, Russia launched a massive missile and drone barrage across Ukraine, also targeting Kharkiv and its surrounding areas. Multiple strikes hit the Kharkivsky and Berestynsky districts, while in the Kholodnohirsky district, a missile attack on a residential area caused a fire, killing a woman in her 60s and injuring five others.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian intelligence (HUR) released an intercepted call in which a Russian woman from Bryansk described heavy Russian losses near Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region, calling the battlefield a “meat grinder.”

“Nobody is coming back from there. Everyone is lying there, everything is covered in blood, everything is covered in blood and bones,” she said, contradicting Russian media reports.

Serhiy Bratchuk, spokesperson for the Ukrainian Volunteer Army “South,” told Glavred that Russian forces continue their advance in the Kupyansk sector, emphasizing the strategic importance of Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi for railway and logistics infrastructure.

