The Ukrainian community in the southern German city of Munich has announced a large-scale pro-Ukrainian rally during the Munich Security Conference, which will take place from Feb. 14 to 16. A delegation from the Ukrainian World Congress (UWC), led by President Paul Grod, is set to attend the event.

This rally will be held for the third consecutive year, according to co-organizer Valentyna De Maar, who spoke to the UWC. The rally is scheduled for Feb. 15 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m local time at the landmark Odeonsplatz square just north of the city’s Old Town.

“Our key message is the defense of Ukraine, Europe, and democracy. We must stand up for this, as it concerns not only Ukraine’s future but the future of the entire democratic world,” De Maar said.

Along with the Ukrainian community and the Ukrainian support foundations “Fellas for Europe e.V.” and “München hilft Ukraine e.V.,” German activists are also playing an important role in organizing the event.

“This is incredible support: not only do they speak at the rallies, but they also provide resources, make donations, and engage their communities. The success of organizing such events relies on activists, and we are also working closely with democratic forces in Germany,” De Maar added.

She emphasized the importance of taking to the streets to ensure the Ukrainian voice is heard, particularly as counter-protests by those opposing support for Kyiv and calling for the war to end at any cost are also a part of the conference. 

“Every voice counts, and together we have a greater impact. We need to show the world that defending Ukraine is not just about our survival – it’s about all of Europe. We must prove that there are more people with common sense and compassion than those willing to collaborate with terrorists,” she said.

Last year, around 5,000 people attended the rally during the Munich Security Conference.

The Munich Security Conference is a yearly international event, held since 1963, which gathers government leaders, experts, diplomats, military officials, and analysts to discuss global security challenges. 

It serves as a key platform for shaping international policy, developing strategies for addressing global threats, and fostering dialogue between nations.

