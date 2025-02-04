A record-high one-time payment of 4 million rubles ($40,000) drew recruits from across Russia to the Samara Oblast to sign military contracts – but signing the contract comes with a cost. Many of these newly recruited soldiers are being sent straight to assault detachments with minimal training, according to reports from Verstka.

Big money, high risk

Two recruiters in Samara, approached by the Verstka journalists, confirmed that most new contract soldiers – who signed up between Jan. 1 – Feb. 1 in order to get the 4-million ruble bonus – are assigned to assault roles.

One recruiter said that while some recruits from other regions might serve in safer positions for a lower payout, most of those signing up in Samara are being deployed “to storm” – a term associated with assault operations.

Another recruiter told Verstka that the demand is high: “People are coming from all over Russia. With 4 million rubles [$40,000] on offer, plus an extra 50,000 [$500] per month for nine months, it’s no surprise. Even in Moscow, they were paying half as much, so now everyone is coming to Samara. The dormitories are full.”

A woman whose husband signed a contract in Samara in January said he was quickly assigned to a fortification unit – essentially another name for an assault squad. She was warned that most new recruits were being placed in similar roles and that her husband’s training before deployment would last just two weeks.

One contract soldier from Perm shared with Verstka that he was nearly sent to the front. He travelled to Samara to sign up for the lucrative payout but backed out at the last minute.

“Two hours before deployment, they told us we “were fu**ed” and we were going to be slaughtered in an assault group,” he said. “This is easy money, these 4 million. Of course, they’re sending people to die. No one gives away 4 million rubles for free.”

Another soldier, speaking with the outlet, said that some recruits receive as little as two days of training before being sent into combat.

“My guys left recently [were deployed to the front line] – only 2 out of 50 made it back,” he said.

The record-breaking bonus

According to Verstka, the 4 million rubles ($40,000) signing bonus includes 3.6 million ($36,000) from the regional budget and 400,000 ($4,000) from the Ministry of Defense.

According to the regional government, new recruits could earn up to 7 million rubles ($70,000) in their first year of service.

It’s not just soldiers benefiting from the surge in recruitment. Samara’s regional authorities have allocated 97 million rubles ($97,000) in 2024 for salaries of recruiters involved in signing up new contract soldiers.