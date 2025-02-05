A Ukrainian tank was caught on video destroying a building where Russian assault troops had taken cover in the Toretsk sector of the Donetsk region, according to the Khortytsya operational-strategic group of troops via Telegram.

Tankers from the 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade, named after the Knights of the Winter Campaign, supported adjacent units with suppression fire, eliminating Russian forces holed up in a building, Khortytsya reported.

“The occupiers decided to hide in the building, probably hoping it would protect them. They planned to sit out in cover and then launch an assault,” the report says.

Working in coordination with First Person View (FPV) drone operators, the tank crew launched a counterattack. Video shows Russian stormtroopers rushing into the building, with drones targeting the entrances and exits. Moments later, a Ukrainian T-64 tank moves in and fires several rounds, reducing the structure to rubble.

Kyiv Post was unable to independently verify the exact time and location of the video.

“With one shot, they turned the building into a pile of debris – along with those inside. This action successfully halted the enemy’s advance in the area,” the report reads.

Meanwhile, Dmitry Zaporozhets, spokesperson for Ukraine’s Luhansk operational-tactical grouping of troops, stated in a recent telethon broadcast that Russian forces in the Toretsk sector are heavily mining potential Ukrainian shelter points and surrounding areas to facilitate their own advances.

“They [Russians] are constantly pushing forward in small assault groups,” Zaporozhets said.

In late November 2024, a video circulated on social media showing a Ukrainian tank firing at buildings sheltering Russian troops before deploying a smoke screen and retreating. Meanwhile, a second tank, providing cover, came under attack from a Russian FPV drone.

According to reports, the footage was filmed in Kurakhove, a frontline town in the Donetsk region. Tanks from Ukraine’s 46th Airborne Brigade engaged Russian forces at close range in the ruins of a heavily shelled area. Kyiv Post could not independently verify the footage.

The Ukrainian tanks moved strategically – firing, advancing, repositioning, and firing again – before swiftly withdrawing under the cover of smoke, as could be seen from the video.