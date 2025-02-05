A drone attack in southwestern Russia set an oil depot ablaze on Wednesday, the regional governor said.

Kyiv has intensified its aerial attacks against Russian energy and military installations in recent months, in what Ukraine says is a just response to Moscow’s incessant bombardment of its own energy network and towns.

In the Russian hamlet of Novominskaya, local governor Veniamin Kondratyev said “our soldiers have fended off a drone attack” with debris falling in an oil “reservoir”.

“A fire has broken out” with 55 firefighters dispatched to the scene, the governor of Krasnodar region added in a Telegram post.

“According to initial information, no one has been wounded,” Kondratyev said, adding that the depot contains “some insignificant remnants of petroleum products”.

Separately, Russia’s defence ministry said two Ukrainian drones had hit the Kursk region and two in Belgorod, both areas bordering Ukraine.