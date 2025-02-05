EU leaders convened for a special summit on Monday to discuss how to finance more spending on defence. Although no agreement was reached on joint European debt, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen proposed a generous interpretation of the debt rules. In addition to defence spending, commentators discuss the larger geopolitical issues at stake.

Robust together

In the new world order, too, the EU must do its utmost to maintain a spirit of cooperation, the Frankfurter Rundschau (Germany) writes:

“First of all among individual members, but also with all those who are willing to preserve the rules-based world order. A self-confident stance should then be adopted vis-à-vis the others. Notwithstanding the differences, this applies to Russia and China and also Trump’s US, at least in those areas where Washington is bidding farewell to the common ground of the transatlantic relationship. ... The EU will only remain a major trading power if it pursues its interests together with partners while resolutely asserting itself against opponents. Europe has what it takes to do this. It just needs the will of the people and their politicians.”

Strength, money and resolve all lacking

The Tages-Anzeiger (Germany) paints a bleak picture:

“In future European Nato members will have to spend significantly more on their defence. Not only because of Donald Trump, but also because the man in the White House might decide to shut the American protective umbrella. Or to make a deal with Vladimir Putin over the heads of the Ukrainians, even if it comes at the expense of all Europeans. ... There’s no lack of warnings, but does Europe have the strength to stand up to an imperial Russia, potentially without American help? Paris and Rome lack the money to massively increase their defence spending, while Germany and the Netherlands are against using Eurobonds to finance joint rearmament projects such as a missile defence system.”

A risky charm offensive

Invited guest PM Keir Starmer could anger Trump with his overtures to the EU, warns The Spectator (UK):

“The bet in government is that closer relations will lead to economic growth – the so-called ‘defining mission’ in government that trumps all else. But there are likely to be complications. First off, the pivot comes at a time when Trump may impose tariffs on the EU but not the UK. Will closer relations make it harder for the UK to stay neutral? Second, the EU has shown in the past that it doesn’t like to be bounced into quickly negotiating or ‘cherry-picking’. That means any deal will come with political risk. At a time when the Reform party is making gains, Starmer could hand Nigel Farage a list of attack lines for the next election.”

Focus on unity, not trade war

The EU must form a united front against Putin at the summit, The Times (UK) insists:

“Starmer is right to use his Brussels debut to emphasise his wish to do more together on defence and security. ... But amidst trade wars that will divide the West and highly detailed talks that could preoccupy the UK and EU, he and his European counterparts should understand that defence is not only about tanks and aircraft. Russia has worked out how to weaken or overthrow western governments without firing a shot. New defences, including revealing the scale of these activities, strengthening election laws and discrediting those who are paid by Moscow, are needed urgently.”