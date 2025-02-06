On Wednesday, Bloomberg News reported that US President Donald Trump’s special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, said that he has confirmed that he will reveal Trump’s plan for peace in Ukraine next week when he meets with the Munich Security Council. In a social media post on Tuesday, Kellogg said that “Trump’s goal to end the bloody and costly war in Ukraine,” will be addressed in Munich, adding later that he plans to huddle there with “America’s allies who are ready to work with us.” JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Pleased to announce my participation @MunSecConf 2025. As @POTUS's Special Envoy for Russia & Ukraine, I look forward to speaking about @realdonaldtrump's goal to end the bloody and costly war in Ukraine. I’ll meet with America’s allies who are ready to work with us. #MSC2025 pic.twitter.com/GLUhgI46H7 — Gen. Keith Kellogg (@SPE_Kellogg) February 4, 2025

Trump promised in his presidential campaign that he would end the Russo-Ukrainian war "within 24 hours" of his inauguration, or even before he took office. It has been almost three weeks since Trump was sworn in as the 47th US president; time he mostly has spent signing a flurry of executive orders to downsize the federal government and declaring tariff wars on Mexico, Canada and China. The conference in Munich will take place on Feb. 14-16. According to Radio Free Europe, the plan "includes potentially freezing the conflict and leaving Russian-occupied territories 'in limbo' while providing security guarantees to Ukraine," without giving details on what those security guarantees would look like. In his video address to the nation on Wednesday, President Volodymyr Zelensky noted that his team has had extensive contact with Washington in recent days regarding peace talks. "We have significantly intensified our contacts with the US Administration. We also have quite substantial communications with our other partners. Ukraine needs a real, lasting and guaranteed peace, and the means to ensure that Russia always knows what awaits those who wish to harm Ukraine. We are open to strong diplomacy, and we are preparing just such diplomacy. And this requires the resilience of our warriors, the effectiveness of our army, the modernization of our army," Zelensky said.