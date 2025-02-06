On Wednesday, Bloomberg News reported that US President Donald Trump’s special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, said that he has confirmed that he will reveal Trump’s plan for peace in Ukraine next week when he meets with the Munich Security Council.

In a social media post on Tuesday, Kellogg said that “Trump’s goal to end the bloody and costly war in Ukraine,” will be addressed in Munich, adding later that he plans to huddle there with “America’s allies who are ready to work with us.”

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Trump promised in his presidential campaign that he would end the Russo-Ukrainian war “within 24 hours” of his inauguration, or even before he took office. It has been almost three weeks since Trump was sworn in as the 47th US president; time he mostly has spent signing a flurry of executive orders to downsize the federal government and declaring tariff wars on Mexico, Canada and China.

Advertisement

The conference in Munich will take place on Feb. 14-16.

According to Radio Free Europe, the plan “includes potentially freezing the conflict and leaving Russian-occupied territories ‘in limbo’ while providing security guarantees to Ukraine,” without giving details on what those security guarantees would look like. 

In his video address to the nation on Wednesday, President Volodymyr Zelensky noted that his team has had extensive contact with Washington in recent days regarding peace talks.

Series of Unwitting ‘Suicide’ Bombings Rock Ukraine’s Recruitment Centers – SBU
Other Topics of Interest

Series of Unwitting ‘Suicide’ Bombings Rock Ukraine’s Recruitment Centers – SBU

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) attributed the attacks to Russian intelligence, whom it claims ordered unsuspecting agents to plant explosives and detonated them before they could leave.

“We have significantly intensified our contacts with the US Administration. We also have quite substantial communications with our other partners. Ukraine needs a real, lasting and guaranteed peace, and the means to ensure that Russia always knows what awaits those who wish to harm Ukraine. We are open to strong diplomacy, and we are preparing just such diplomacy. And this requires the resilience of our warriors, the effectiveness of our army, the modernization of our army,” Zelensky said.

Advertisement

The Kremlin also announced on Wednesday that it had been in increasing contact with the US. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow was ready to negotiate with Zelensky despite Russian President Vladimir Putin’s refusal to hold talks with him because the Ukrainian leader’s term technically expired last year and the country remains under martial law.

Kellogg had warned on Sunday that both sides will have to make concessions, and on Saturday claimed that Zelensky “has already indicated he will soften his position on land.”

The Ukrainian president has insisted simultaneously that the European Union would have to take part in any such discussions. “If people believe we must move to the diplomatic track, and I believe we are ready to move to the diplomatic track, there must be the US, Europe, Ukraine, and Russia,” Zelensky said.

In a recent interview with British journalist Piers Morgan, when asked how he would feel sitting opposite Putin at a negotiating table, Zelensky said: “If that is the only setup in which we can bring peace to the citizens of Ukraine and not lose people, definitely we will go for this setup.”

Advertisement

“I will not be kind to him,” he added. “I consider him an enemy. To be honest, I think he considers me an enemy, too.”

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

Kyiv Post is Ukraine’s first and oldest English news organization since 1995. Its international market reach of 97% outside of Ukraine makes it truly Ukraine’s Global – and most reliable – Voice.

More on War in Ukraine
‘Putin is Murderer and Terrorist’: Five Takeaways From Zelensky’s Interview with Morgan War in Ukraine
‘Putin is Murderer and Terrorist’: Five Takeaways From Zelensky’s Interview with Morgan
By Julia Struck
15h ago
Russia-US Contacts ‘Have Intensified’ Recently, Kremlin Says Ukraine
Russia-US Contacts ‘Have Intensified’ Recently, Kremlin Says
By Kyiv Post
16h ago
Germany – ‘Never Again!’ Becomes ‘Never Again Ignore!’ in Ukraine’s Case EXCLUSIVE Ukraine
OPINION: Germany – ‘Never Again!’ Becomes ‘Never Again Ignore!’ in Ukraine’s Case
By Monika Jung-Mounib
19h ago
Zelensky Open to Direct Talks With Putin to End War War in Ukraine
Zelensky Open to Direct Talks With Putin to End War
By Kyiv Post
22h ago
Read Next
Kremlin Calls Zelensky’s Readiness for Putin Talks ‘Empty Words’ War in Ukraine
Kremlin Calls Zelensky’s Readiness for Putin Talks ‘Empty Words’
By AFP
4h ago
Zelensky: ‘A Good Day’ as 150 Soldiers Freed From Russian Captivity Top News
Zelensky: ‘A Good Day’ as 150 Soldiers Freed From Russian Captivity
By Kyiv Post
12h ago
Series of Unwitting ‘Suicide’ Bombings Rock Ukraine’s Recruitment Centers – SBU SBU
Series of Unwitting ‘Suicide’ Bombings Rock Ukraine’s Recruitment Centers – SBU
By Kyiv Post
12h ago
Russia Is Running Out of Tanks to Feed Into Ukrainian Meat Grinder Tanks
Russia Is Running Out of Tanks to Feed Into Ukrainian Meat Grinder
By Stefan Korshak
15h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous Kremlin Calls Zelensky’s Readiness for Putin Talks ‘Empty Words’