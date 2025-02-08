• In January 2025, Russia’s territorial advances in Ukraine slowed as they took approximately 320 sq km, compared with approximately 400 sq km in December 2024. Russia seized control of the stronghold of Velyka Novosilka, but advances along most of the frontline have been relatively minor. Through 2024, Russian advances had been accelerating, with over 700 sq km taken in November 2024, one of the quickest rates of advance since the early stages of the conflict.

• In Russia’s Kursk oblast, Russia made minor advances in January 2025. North Korean (DPRK) units which had been deployed on offensive combat operations in Kursk Oblast have temporarily withdrawn from frontline positions, likely to rest and refit before redeploying. This is almost certainly primarily due to heavy losses sustained during attacks against Ukrainian-held positions.

