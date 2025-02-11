BRATISLAVA - Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has written a letter to Elon Musk complaining about the subsidies and grants that the USAID agency has provided to NGOs, media outlets, and specific journalists in Slovakia.

The Slovak prime minister congratulated Musk on his appointment and the decisions he is making.

“It is indisputable that financial resources from USAID were used in Slovakia for political purposes, with the aim of distorting the political system and favouring certain political parties,” Fico wrote in a Facebook post.

The Prime Minister continues to say that “even from incomplete public sources, it is clear that the USAID agency supported these entities with subsidies amounting to several million dollars over a relatively short period.”

He also asked for more detailed information about money transfers to Slovakia, so as to “distinguish between useful and beneficial projects and blatant interference in Slovakia’s internal affairs.”

The Trump administration aims to abolish USAID, and Musk leads an agency aimed at improving the efficiency of the federal government. Fico refers to him as the “Minister” in the letter, though Musk does not officially hold a ministerial position.

The Slovak Prime Minister considers the use of foreign funds in Slovakia to disadvantage part of the political spectrum as so serious that he is ready to meet with Musk personally.