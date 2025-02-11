US President Donald Trump said Kyiv “essentially agreed” to provide mineral rights – rare earth elements in particular – in exchange for Washington’s continuing support in a Monday Fox News interview.

“I told them that I want the equivalent of like $500 billion worth of rare earth [minerals], and they’ve essentially agreed to do that,” Trump said.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

US President Donald Trump speaks to the press aboard Air Force One on Febrary 09, 2025. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP)

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky said he is open to a deal in response to Trump’s earlier proposals by saying, “If we are talking about a deal, then let’s do a deal, we are only for it.”

Advertisement

“The Americans helped the most, and therefore the Americans should earn the most … And they should have this priority, and they will. I would also like to talk about this with President Trump,” Zelensky added in his interview with Reuters.

Rare earth elements consist of 17 elements, the deposit and monetary values of which remain classified information in Ukraine. It is also unclear if Trump also referred to other sought-after metals found abundant in Ukraine, such as lithium and titanium.

Diplomatic Churn and Whirl, TV Production, Kursk and Bombardment Revisited
Other Topics of Interest

Diplomatic Churn and Whirl, TV Production, Kursk and Bombardment Revisited

Stefan Korshak, Kyiv Post’s military correspondent, shares his perspective on recent developments in Russia’s war in Ukraine.

It is also unclear how the proposed deal would function, be it full US ownership of the mineral rights or some form of joint development.

After Trump’s statements, Ukraine’s Center for Economic Strategy (CES) voiced optimism about Trump’s proposal. It said attracting foreign investors to develop critical minerals would help integrate Ukraine into global production chains.

It is unclear where Trump obtained the $500 billion figure. However, assuming Trump’s figure of $500 billion is accurate, it would likely encompass various sorts of minerals beyond the 17 rare earth elements.

Advertisement

The amount is also colossal compared to Washington’s support for Ukraine and the country’s gross domestic product (GDP).

According to Ukraine Oversight, a public website created by US officials to track and oversee US funding for Ukraine after Russia’s invasion, Washington provided a total of over $183 billion of foreign aid to Ukraine to help the latter counter Russia’s invasion.

Ukraine’s GDP in 2021, before Russia’s 2022 invasion, stood just shy of $200 billion, according to World Bank data.

Read more about Trump’s proposal to trade Ukraine’s rare earth minerals for continued security assistance:

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

Kyiv Post is Ukraine’s first and oldest English news organization since 1995. Its international market reach of 97% outside of Ukraine makes it truly Ukraine’s Global – and most reliable – Voice.

More on Trump
Eurotopics: Ukraine War - Is Trump in Talks With Putin? War in Ukraine
Eurotopics: Ukraine War - Is Trump in Talks With Putin?
By Eurotopics
4h ago
Trump Floats Ukraine ‘May Be Russian Someday’ War in Ukraine
Trump Floats Ukraine ‘May Be Russian Someday’
By AFP
10h ago
‘You Could Really Increase the Sanctions’ – Trump Confirms Envoy Visit to Ukraine War in Ukraine
‘You Could Really Increase the Sanctions’ – Trump Confirms Envoy Visit to Ukraine
By Kyiv Post
16h ago
Zelensky to Meet US Vice President in Munich on Friday Zelensky
Zelensky to Meet US Vice President in Munich on Friday
By AFP
18h ago
Read Next
Rheinmetall Tells (Almost) All About Its Support for Ukraine Germany
Rheinmetall Tells (Almost) All About Its Support for Ukraine
By Steve Brown
1h ago
FACT-CHECK: Is Ukraine Selling US Weapons to Mexican Cartels, as Tucker Carlson Claimed? Ukraine
FACT-CHECK: Is Ukraine Selling US Weapons to Mexican Cartels, as Tucker Carlson Claimed?
By Kyiv Post
2h ago
Diplomatic Churn and Whirl, TV Production, Kursk and Bombardment Revisited War in Ukraine
OPINION: Diplomatic Churn and Whirl, TV Production, Kursk and Bombardment Revisited
By Stefan Korshak
2h ago
More North Korean Weapons and Troops Coming to Support Russia, Seoul Says Budanov
More North Korean Weapons and Troops Coming to Support Russia, Seoul Says
By Kyiv Post
3h ago
« Previous Fico’s Letter to Musk Slams USAID Funding for NGOs
Next » ICU Weekly Insight: Central Bank Reduces Interventions