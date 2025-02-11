US President Donald Trump said Kyiv “essentially agreed” to provide mineral rights – rare earth elements in particular – in exchange for Washington’s continuing support in a Monday Fox News interview.

“I told them that I want the equivalent of like $500 billion worth of rare earth [minerals], and they’ve essentially agreed to do that,” Trump said.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

US President Donald Trump speaks to the press aboard Air Force One on Febrary 09, 2025. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP)

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky said he is open to a deal in response to Trump’s earlier proposals by saying, “If we are talking about a deal, then let’s do a deal, we are only for it.”

Advertisement

“The Americans helped the most, and therefore the Americans should earn the most … And they should have this priority, and they will. I would also like to talk about this with President Trump,” Zelensky added in his interview with Reuters.

Rare earth elements consist of 17 elements, the deposit and monetary values of which remain classified information in Ukraine. It is also unclear if Trump also referred to other sought-after metals found abundant in Ukraine, such as lithium and titanium.

Other Topics of Interest Diplomatic Churn and Whirl, TV Production, Kursk and Bombardment Revisited Stefan Korshak, Kyiv Post’s military correspondent, shares his perspective on recent developments in Russia’s war in Ukraine.

It is also unclear how the proposed deal would function, be it full US ownership of the mineral rights or some form of joint development.

After Trump’s statements, Ukraine’s Center for Economic Strategy (CES) voiced optimism about Trump’s proposal. It said attracting foreign investors to develop critical minerals would help integrate Ukraine into global production chains.

It is unclear where Trump obtained the $500 billion figure. However, assuming Trump’s figure of $500 billion is accurate, it would likely encompass various sorts of minerals beyond the 17 rare earth elements.

Advertisement

The amount is also colossal compared to Washington’s support for Ukraine and the country’s gross domestic product (GDP).

According to Ukraine Oversight, a public website created by US officials to track and oversee US funding for Ukraine after Russia’s invasion, Washington provided a total of over $183 billion of foreign aid to Ukraine to help the latter counter Russia’s invasion.

Ukraine’s GDP in 2021, before Russia’s 2022 invasion, stood just shy of $200 billion, according to World Bank data.