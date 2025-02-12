[Updated at 12:08]: Kyiv’s air defense systems intercepted six Russian Iskander-M ballistic missiles over the capital, according to Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration (KMVA), citing the Air Force.

“This is a dangerous weapon that is not easy to neutralize, and even falling debris can cause serious destruction,” Tkachenko wrote on Telegram.

The attack damaged residential buildings, an office complex, and non-residential infrastructure in the Holosiivskyi, Svyatoshynskyi, Obolonskyi, Dniprovskyi, and Pecherskyi districts. As of 10:00 a.m., all fires in Kyiv had been extinguished or localized.

Reports of falling debris and damage in the Podilskyi and Solomyanskyi districts, as well as at certain sites in Holosiivskyi, have not been confirmed.

Tkachenko added that a Kyiv resident born in 1985 was killed in the attack, a death also confirmed by the prosecutor’s office.

[Updated at 9:03]: President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the latest Russian attack, writing on Telegram: “This night, Russia launched ballistic missiles and drones against Ukraine, damaging apartment buildings, office complexes, and civilian infrastructure.”

He extended condolences to the family and friends of the person killed in Kyiv.

“This Russian terror against Ukraine will not stop on its own. Putin is not preparing for peace—he continues to kill Ukrainians and destroy cities,” Zelensky added.

He stressed that only strong measures and sustained pressure on Russia could put an end to these attacks. “Right now, Ukraine needs unity and unwavering support from all partners to achieve a just end to this war,” he said.

Updated: According to the State Emergency Service (DSNS), one person was killed, and four others, including a child, were injured in the Obolonsky district following the strike.

Rescuers extinguished a fire in a partially destroyed office building.

In the Svyatoshynsky district, a fire broke out on the roof of a high-rise building but has since been extinguished. Meanwhile, in the Holosiivsky district, a fire erupted in a two-story warehouse, with efforts still underway to contain it.

More than 80 rescuers and 17 fire and rescue units are currently operating at the scene, the report states.

Upwards of a dozen explosions rocked Kyiv at around 4:30 a.m. local time. Russia reportedly launched at least 4 Iskander M/KN-23 ballistic missiles at the Ukrainian capital.

Kyiv Post reporters heard massive explosions that shook buildings in the heart of Kyiv’s historical center, as well as throughout the city.

Fires were reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko in the Holosiivsky, Podil and Svyatoshynsky districts. In the Obolon district, a fire was raging in the industrial zone.

Much of the damage was reportedly caused by falling debris from intercepted missiles.

In the Svyatoshynsky district, a fire broke out on the roof of a nine-story building. In Darnytsia district, a fire occurred on the territory of one of the private enterprises.

Preliminary reports indicate that one person was killed in Obolonsky district, with two others wounded, including a nine-year-old girl.

Emergency services rushed to the scenes of the fires and are treating victims.

This is a developing story.