Foreigners and stateless persons wishing to serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the State Special Transport Service and the National Guard will undergo psychophysiological testing. The Cabinet of Ministers approved the relevant Regulation developed by the Ministry of Defense.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

“The psychophysiological examination with the use of a polygraph will be conducted by the newly created Center for Recruiting Foreigners and Stateless Persons with the involvement of specialists from the Ministry of Defense and the National Guard. The study will be conducted in the language spoken by the candidate,” the statement said.

As noted, a psychophysiological examination using a polygraph will be mandatory for candidates for officer positions and positions with access to state secrets. Candidates who have provided dubious information about themselves will also have to undergo it.

In addition, active foreign military personnel may undergo such vetting at the initiative of the SSU or the unit command.

Candidates must also provide written consent to undergo the examination and have no medical contraindications. Failure to do so may be grounds for refusal to enlist.

In particular, the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Internal Affairs have a month to update the relevant regulations after the Resolution comes into force.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a law on the procedure for contract military service by foreigners and stateless persons in the Armed Forces, the State Special Transport Service and the National Guard, which provides for the possibility of serving as officers.