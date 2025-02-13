US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent met with the Minister of Finance of Ukraine, Serhiy Marchenko, in Kyiv on Feb. 12, 2024, the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine reported

In the hours after a massive Russian missile attack on Kyiv, Bessent and Marchenko discussed the state of Ukraine’s economy and the impact of the full-scale war on public finances. 

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

They agreed that Ukraine and the US need to maintain a systematic dialogue to achieve their common goal – a fair and lasting peace for Ukraine, according to the ministry statement. 

Marchenko welcomed Bessent’s appointment as US Secretary of the Treasury and thanked him for visiting Ukraine.

Bessent also met with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. He presented the first draft of the rare earth elements agreement, Voice of America reported.

Advertisement

Ukraine hopes to reach an agreement on mineral resources with Washington at the Munich Security Conference, to be held on Feb. 14-16, Zelensky told Voice of America.

“I am sending Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent to Ukraine to meet President Zelensky. This War MUST and WILL END SOON — Too much Death and Destruction,” Trump wrote. 

“We’re putting in hundreds of billions of dollars,” Trump said. “They have great rare earth. And I want security of the rare earth, and they’re willing to do it.”

Munich Security Conference: What to Expect?
Other Topics of Interest

Munich Security Conference: What to Expect?

As Western security leaders assemble in the Bavarian capital the question high on everyone’s Ukraine-related agenda is: Will Europe step up? Time to find out.

Trump’s idea of exchanging support for Ukraine in return for access to the country’s rare earth elements and other in-demand raw materials could boost its economy despite obstacles of outdated data, large capital needs and corruption.

Bessent said that the US and Ukraine share “common values,” “common security,” and that “we would like to continue intertwining our common economy.”

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kateryna Mykhailova
Kateryna Mykhailova

Kateryna Mykhailova studies Journalism at the Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv, covering finance, economy, and political economy for Kyiv Post.

More on US
‘We Are Concerned’ – Finnish Speaker of Parliament on Putin-Trump Peace Talks Ukraine
‘We Are Concerned’ – Finnish Speaker of Parliament on Putin-Trump Peace Talks
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
4h ago
Trump Says ‘Great’ Calls with Putin, Zelensky; Russia Lauds Developments War in Ukraine
Trump Says ‘Great’ Calls with Putin, Zelensky; Russia Lauds Developments
By Leo Chiu
5h ago
Does Tulsi Gabbard Have Russian Ties? Kremlin Sympathizer’s DNI Appointment Raises Alarm US
Does Tulsi Gabbard Have Russian Ties? Kremlin Sympathizer’s DNI Appointment Raises Alarm
By Leo Chiu
6h ago
God Bless ‘America,’ but God Help Ukraine and Europe Fend for Themselves! War in Ukraine
OPINION: God Bless ‘America,’ but God Help Ukraine and Europe Fend for Themselves!
By Bohdan Nahaylo
8h ago
Read Next
Trump’s Secret Peace Deal with Putin? Ex-Trump Insider Reveals All EXCLUSIVE War in Ukraine
Trump’s Secret Peace Deal with Putin? Ex-Trump Insider Reveals All
By Jason Jay Smart
2h ago
‘Not Very Pleasant’ That Trump Talks to Putin First – Zelensky Top News
‘Not Very Pleasant’ That Trump Talks to Putin First – Zelensky
By Kyiv Post
2h ago
Munich Security Conference: What to Expect? Zelensky
ANALYSIS: Munich Security Conference: What to Expect?
By Leo Chiu
2h ago
Ukraine Prepares Response to $500B US Rare Earth Deal Ahead of Munich VP Meeting Top News
Ukraine Prepares Response to $500B US Rare Earth Deal Ahead of Munich VP Meeting
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
2h ago
« Previous Zelensky Slaps Lifetime Sanctions on Poroshenko, Kolomoisky, Medvedchuk
Next » Does Tulsi Gabbard Have Russian Ties? Kremlin Sympathizer’s DNI Appointment Raises Alarm