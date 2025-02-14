As the third anniversary of Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine approaches, Finland’s Speaker of Parliament Jussi Halla-aho told Kyiv Post that NATO membership is why Estonia, Lithuania, and Latvia have recently stayed out of Russia’s revanchist crosshairs. 

“The only reason they invaded Ukraine and not the Baltic countries is because the Baltic countries are members of NATO and Ukraine is not or was not,” the speaker said.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

“This is a mistake that we must not repeat in the future when we think about the security guarantees and arrangements with Ukraine.”

Right now, Finland doesn’t see an immediate threat to its own territory.

“There are military bases and garrisons on the other side of the border, but those have been more or less emptied and the equipment and the troops have been transferred to Ukraine. So we are not afraid of an immediate military action by the Russians” Halla-aho said.

Advertisement

But Russia is likely to threaten Finland in the future, Halla-aho told Kyiv Post, in a conversation in his office in Finland’s parliament.

“In the long term, yes, we clearly understand that Russia is a danger, a military and non-military danger to all its neighbours – including Finland.”

Finland has its own defense industry, and its boosting defense spending, which now stands at 2.4% of gross domestic product (GDP) – higher than the recommended NATO level of 2%.

Halla-aho said that Finland is make “very big and expensive investments in the Air Force and in the Navy.”

Trump Eyes Summit With Xi-Putin, Shaking Up World Order
Other Topics of Interest

Trump Eyes Summit With Xi-Putin, Shaking Up World Order

His remarks on Russia and China mark a seismic shift after more than a decade of US policy which had increasingly cast Moscow into the cold and largely viewed both it and Beijing as adversaries.

Halla-aho said Finland is closely monitoring how Russia conducts its Ukraine invasion and this is giving it insights – enabling Finland to incorporate these lessons into its own defense plan.

“We have a very big budget deficit and we are trying to cut spending everywhere, but because of what is happening in Europe today, the defense budget is off-limits. There is a general agreement that there will not be cuts in that sector. We need to spend more on defense – even when we are spending less on everything else,” Halla-aho said.

Advertisement
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kateryna Zakharchenko
Kateryna Zakharchenko

The youngest journalist at Kyiv Post, Kateryna, investigates today's most important topics, from geopolitical challenges and defense strategies to stories that change the course of events. She explores the secrets of Ukraine's intelligence services and shows the hidden side of global events. Her passion is uncovering secrets that change history. Born and lives in Kyiv. 

More on NATO
‘We Don’t Want Yalta 2’ – US, Ukraine Diplomats Lay Grounds for Peace Talks War in Ukraine
‘We Don’t Want Yalta 2’ – US, Ukraine Diplomats Lay Grounds for Peace Talks
By John Moretti
11h ago
‘We Are Concerned’ – Finnish Speaker of Parliament on Putin-Trump Peace Talks EXCLUSIVE Ukraine
‘We Are Concerned’ – Finnish Speaker of Parliament on Putin-Trump Peace Talks
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
21h ago
Trump Says ‘Great’ Calls with Putin, Zelensky; Russia Lauds Developments War in Ukraine
Trump Says ‘Great’ Calls with Putin, Zelensky; Russia Lauds Developments
By Leo Chiu
22h ago
Ukraine Must Be ‘Closely Involved’ in Any Peace Talks: NATO Chief War in Ukraine
Ukraine Must Be ‘Closely Involved’ in Any Peace Talks: NATO Chief
By AFP
1d ago
Read Next
Most F-16s From Denmark Already in Ukraine – Umerov F-16
Most F-16s From Denmark Already in Ukraine – Umerov
By Kyiv Post
9m ago
VP Vance Says US Troops in Ukraine an Option, Contradicting Defense Secretary US
VP Vance Says US Troops in Ukraine an Option, Contradicting Defense Secretary
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
44m ago
Trump Eyes Summit With Xi-Putin, Shaking Up World Order Russia
Trump Eyes Summit With Xi-Putin, Shaking Up World Order
By AFP
1h ago
Trump Wants US Defense Spending Slashed by Half Trump
Trump Wants US Defense Spending Slashed by Half
By Kyiv Post
1h ago
« Previous US Treasury Secretary Arrives in Kyiv Under Missile Barrage to Present Rare Earth Elements Deal
Next » Does Tulsi Gabbard Have Russian Ties? Kremlin Sympathizer’s DNI Appointment Raises Alarm