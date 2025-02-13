[Updated at 13:46]: The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) announced on Telegram that the proposal to impose sanctions was submitted to the National Defense Council due to threats to national security, territorial integrity, and Ukraine’s sovereignty, as well as economic disruption caused by the sanctioned individuals.

According to the SBU, most of those sanctioned are subjects of ongoing criminal investigations by the agency or other law enforcement bodies.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

The report alleges that during his presidency, Poroshenko made Ukraine dependent on Russian energy and the Kremlin-controlled puppet republics in Donetsk and Luhansk.

As for Kolomoisky, the SBU states that he is under investigation for money laundering, embezzlement, and other financial crimes.

Advertisement

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Feb. 13 imposed indefinite sanctions on former president and current member of parliament Petro Poroshenko, businessman Ihor Kolomoisky, and pro-Russian ex-lawmaker Viktor Medvedchuk, who is also a close friend of Putin, according to a presidential decree.

The National Security and Defense Council, chaired by Zelensky, approved the sanctions on Feb. 12. Also sanctioned are businessmen Gennadiy Bogolyubov and Kostyantyn Zhevago. Of those affected, Poroshenko remains at large in Ukraine, Kolomoisky is in pre-trial detention, and the others are abroad.

The decree imposes 17 restrictions, including asset freezes, a ban on trade operations, and revocation of state awards. It also halts capital withdrawals, blocks transit through Ukraine, and prohibits economic and financial transactions involving the sanctioned individuals.

Other Topics of Interest Trump Says ‘Great’ Calls with Putin, Zelensky; Russia Lauds Developments Trump and spokesmen from the Kremlin said the calls were ‘normal’ diplomacy and there is a ‘good possibility’ of a peace deal imminently.

The document further bans participation in privatization and state property leasing, restricts access to Ukraine’s radio frequency spectrum, and suspends public and defense procurement from entities linked to the sanctioned individuals.

Additionally, the sanctions prohibit technology transfers, intellectual property transactions, and land ownership acquisitions.

Advertisement

Poroshenko’s European Solidarity party responded by blocking parliamentary proceedings on Feb. 13, alleging political persecution, as reported by BBC Ukraine media outlet.

On the morning of Feb. 12, Poroshenko’s team reported that he was barred from leaving Ukraine for the Munich Security Conference. He has also been summoned for daily interrogations at the State Bureau of Investigation starting Feb. 14, related to a case in which he and Medvedchuk are suspects.

Since 2019, after Zelensky’s election victory, Poroshenko has faced multiple legal challenges, including charges of high treason and financing terrorism related to a 2014–2015 coal purchase from Russian-occupied Donetsk and Luhansk.

He denies the accusations, calling them politically motivated, while his legal team argues that the imports were lawful and crucial to preventing an energy crisis.

In January 2022, just before Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukrainian authorities attempted to arrest Poroshenko upon his return to Ukraine. However, he was ultimately given a different pre-trial measure, and the case was largely set aside after the invasion began.

Advertisement

According to reports, Poroshenko’s main business asset, the Roshen confectionary manufacturing group, was re-registered under his son Oleksiy in 2022.

Yesterday, Forbes Ukraine reported sanctions imposed on Poroshenko, citing sources. Later, after media reports circulated, he confirmed the move, calling it “unconstitutional” and “politically motivated,” and blamed President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“Today, Zelensky dealt a colossal blow to national unity,” Poroshenko said. Forbes Ukraine suggests the sanctions may be linked to treason allegations against Poroshenko.

In his evening address on Feb. 12, Zelensky confirmed a decision had been made but did not provide details. “The billions earned by selling Ukraine’s interests must be blocked and redirected to protect the country,” he said.