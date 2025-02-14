Denys Shmyhal, Ukraine’s prime minister, proposed the creation of a singular European army based on Ukraine’s war lessons.

Shymal said Ukraine’s experience – particularly with drones – could greatly bolster European defenses and “become the backbone of a unified European army,” as “no other country in the European community has such modern military experience.”

“It is Ukrainians who have done the impossible by building the infrastructure to produce drones – the ‘new artillery of the 21st century’ – almost from scratch. While no more than 5,000 drones were produced in Ukraine in 2022, the end of 2024 saw more than 1 million [first-person view] FPV drones sent to the front line alone,” Shymal wrote in an opinion piece for Politico.

According to Shmyhal, Ukrainian troops can also replace Washington’s 65,000 personnel in Europe, which might be an option as the new administration is looking at scaling back its involvement in Europe.

“Ukraine’s battle-hardened military could become an alternative to the US army, which currently has over 65,000 troops in the EU, its largest deployments stationed in Germany, Italy and Spain,” Shmyhal said.

“In addition to its practical significance, this decision could strengthen relations with the US, as Washington increasingly questions the need for its military to be stationed overseas,” he added.

On Wednesday, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth hinted that the new administration might shift its resources from Europe to protect its interests in other theaters.

In the Politico opinion piece, Shmyhal also advocated for Ukraine’s EU membership, saying that Ukraine is filled with resources and is “a country that knows its worth and is honest with its allies.”

“The EU is our conscious choice, not a temporary whim. And we’re proving the sincerity of our intentions, arms in hand,” he added.

Creating an EU army is nothing new, with some member states agreeing to form the Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO) in 2017, a security initiative that enhances military collaboration among member states by developing joint defense projects and improving interoperability.

French President Emmanuel Macron has been a strong advocate for the initiative, and he floated the idea of a “true, European” army during US President Donald Trump’s last presidency in 2018.

As Ukrainian military news outlet Militarnyi noted, the EU also hosted its first joint military exercise in October 2023.