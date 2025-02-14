Ukraine has handed over a draft proposal to the United States outlining a possible deal that could grant Washington access to Ukrainian natural resources in exchange for ongoing American support, a member of the Ukrainian delegation at the Munich Security Conference told the RBC-Ukraine media outlet on Friday.

“Ukraine has handed over the document,” said a member of Kyiv’s delegation. The US has requested time to study the proposal before making any decisions.

The move comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky prepares to meet US Vice President JD Vance in Germany at the Munich Security Conference. The meeting is seen as a key moment for Ukraine to make its case to the new US administration, which has expressed a desire to bring the nearly three-year war to an end.

Earlier this week, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent visited Kyiv and presented the first draft of the agreement. Zelensky said Ukraine would review the document with the goal of finalizing it during the Munich conference.

US President Donald Trump, who has been critical of the financial aid sent to Ukraine, recently suggested that continued support should come with conditions – specifically, access to Ukraine’s rare earth minerals.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio reinforced this idea, saying he expects a deal that would allow the US to benefit from Ukraine’s mineral wealth, partly to offset the billions already spent on military aid.

Zelensky has previously hinted at expanding economic cooperation with Western allies. In a strategy announced last December, he pointed to Ukraine’s valuable mineral reserves as a potential asset for deepening partnerships.