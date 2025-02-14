Ukraine has handed over a draft proposal to the United States outlining a possible deal that could grant Washington access to Ukrainian natural resources in exchange for ongoing American support, a member of the Ukrainian delegation at the Munich Security Conference told the RBC-Ukraine media outlet on Friday.

“Ukraine has handed over the document,” said a member of Kyiv’s delegation. The US has requested time to study the proposal before making any decisions.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

The move comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky prepares to meet US Vice President JD Vance in Germany at the Munich Security Conference. The meeting is seen as a key moment for Ukraine to make its case to the new US administration, which has expressed a desire to bring the nearly three-year war to an end.

Advertisement

Earlier this week, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent visited Kyiv and presented the first draft of the agreement. Zelensky said Ukraine would review the document with the goal of finalizing it during the Munich conference.

US President Donald Trump, who has been critical of the financial aid sent to Ukraine, recently suggested that continued support should come with conditions – specifically, access to Ukraine’s rare earth minerals.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio reinforced this idea, saying he expects a deal that would allow the US to benefit from Ukraine’s mineral wealth, partly to offset the billions already spent on military aid.

Ukrainian PM Proposes EU Army With Ukrainian Troops to Replace US Presence
Other Topics of Interest

Ukrainian PM Proposes EU Army With Ukrainian Troops to Replace US Presence

The Ukrainian prime minister’s said Ukraine’s battlefield experience can be the basis of a new European army.

Zelensky has previously hinted at expanding economic cooperation with Western allies. In a strategy announced last December, he pointed to Ukraine’s valuable mineral reserves as a potential asset for deepening partnerships.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

Kyiv Post is Ukraine’s first and oldest English news organization since 1995. Its international market reach of 97% outside of Ukraine makes it truly Ukraine’s Global – and most reliable – Voice.

More on Ukraine
Ukraine’s New Mirage 2000-5 Fighters – An F-16 Pilot’s View Ukraine
Ukraine’s New Mirage 2000-5 Fighters – An F-16 Pilot’s View
By Kyiv Post
10h ago
Finnish Speaker of Parliament Says Russia’s True Reason for Attacking Ukraine vs. Baltics Is NATO EXCLUSIVE Ukraine
Finnish Speaker of Parliament Says Russia’s True Reason for Attacking Ukraine vs. Baltics Is NATO
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
18h ago
Top Officials From Ukraine, US, Russia to Meet Friday for Peace Talks at Munich Security Conference Ukraine
Top Officials From Ukraine, US, Russia to Meet Friday for Peace Talks at Munich Security Conference
By Katie Livingstone
1d ago
Ukraine’s Stocks, Eurobonds Soar After Trump-Putin Talks Ukraine
Ukraine’s Stocks, Eurobonds Soar After Trump-Putin Talks
By Olena Hrazhdan
1d ago
Read Next
A Trans-Atlantic Rift at Munich Ukraine
ANALYSIS: A Trans-Atlantic Rift at Munich
By Irina Pavlova
5h ago
Military Analsyst Chuck Pfarrer Asks ‘Will the US Let Russia Collapse?’ Top News
Military Analsyst Chuck Pfarrer Asks ‘Will the US Let Russia Collapse?’
By Jason Jay Smart
7h ago
Ukrainian PM Proposes EU Army With Ukrainian Troops to Replace US Presence Top News
Ukrainian PM Proposes EU Army With Ukrainian Troops to Replace US Presence
By Kyiv Post
7h ago
Russian Heavyweights vs US Lightweights – Moscow’s Negotiators Named Trump
ANALYSIS: Russian Heavyweights vs US Lightweights – Moscow’s Negotiators Named
By Steve Brown
8h ago
« Previous Russia Reportedly Secures Sudan Naval Base, Military Presence Shifts From Syria – FT
Next » Ukrainian PM Proposes EU Army With Ukrainian Troops to Replace US Presence