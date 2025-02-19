US President Donald Trump’s special envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, arrived in Kyiv on Wednesday, Feb. 19, for a planned meeting with officials and President Volodymyr Zelensky, according to Ukrainian media.

A video from the Suspilne news outlet showed Kellogg arriving in Kyiv by train, where he was greeted by US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink.

At around 10:30 p.m. the previous evening, while Kellogg was traveling on the train (dignitaries have had to travel overland because air travel is deemed too dangerous), Russia launched a drone attack on the capital.

A New York Post correspondent filmed Ukrainian air defense shooting down what appears to be a drone. Kyiv Post reporters confirmed that the sound just prior to the shooting was the characteristic hum of a Shahed drone. 

Seven days earlier, on Feb. 12, US Treasury secretary Scott Bessent was greeted in Kyiv by a barrage of six ballistic missiles. 

