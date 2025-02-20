In 2024, the Ukrainian IT industry lost 2,000 professionals, which is 8,000 fewer than it did in 2023, when 10,000 employees left companies, according to research posted by Ukrainian tech outlet DOU.

The number of specialists in the 50 largest IT companies in Ukraine decreased by 858 people, or 1.07% in the second half of 2024, the research says.

Currently, 79,600 specialists work in the 50 largest IT companies in Ukraine. The outflow of staff in the second half of 2024 was the lowest since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

Despite this, IT companies have intensified hiring. Over six months in 2024, they hired 7,200 new specialists – 1,700 more than in the first half of the year, increasing recruitment by more than a half, the DOU research says.

Overall, 16 Ukrainian IT companies increased the number of specialists in the second half of 2024. Three companies maintained their workforce at the same level, and only three companies grew by more than 100 specialists in six months.

The five Ukrainian IT companies who hired the most staff in 2024. Source: DOU

In Ukraine’s largest IT software development firm, EPAM Ukraine, employee turnover has almost ceased, with only 30 specialists leaving in six months. Over the year, EPAM Ukraine hired more than 1,000 specialists, including 508 Juniors and 590 Middle+ professionals.

SoftServe, the second-largest IT company in Ukraine, also stabilized its team, losing only 56 specialists. In the second half of the year, the company hired 477 IT professionals bringing the full year total to 700. The highest demand was for Java, .NET, WebUI, and QC specialists.

Meanwhile, according to the research, several companies reduced their workforce. The Ukrainian branch of the international iGaming firm Evoplay downsized by 290 people due to layoffs of low-performers and relocations.

Infopulse & Tietoevry, an international IT company founded in Ukraine, lost 152 specialists, while The Ukrainian branch of the Room 8 Group lost 135 due to project reductions and workforce mobility.

Other companies, including DataArt (-128), Ciklum (-120), and a leading research and development center in Ukraine SQUAD (-130) explained their changes by natural employee turnover and shifting business priorities.

The Ukrainian IT companies with the highest staff outflow in 2024. Source: DOU

How Ukrainian IT companies are expanding

SoftServe reports an increase in the number of new clients, with around 80% of new customers launching projects specifically in Ukraine. The company’s portfolio now includes more projects related to artificial intelligence (AI), DOU research says.

Although SoftServe remains optimistic about 2025, it is cautious, as the situation for Ukraine’s IT industry can only improve significantly after the end of the war, DOU experts said.

SoftServe currently employs over 4,000 people in Ukraine. The company is expanding its international presence, and the number of active projects has grown from 135 to 180. Open positions include embedded engineers, hardware developers, and testers.

Ukrainian IT company Nova Digital has grown by half in six months, hiring 323 specialists. It increases digitalization and expansion into new markets of companies within the US NOVA group. The company also develops its own IT products for the external market.

Ukraine’s IT market is gradually stabilizing. Key players continue hiring and attracting new projects. In 2025, companies plan to expand, hoping for a further improvement in market conditions, the report says.

The leader in growth was Ajax Systems, Europe’s largest manufacturer of security systems, which became a leader in talent acquisition, hiring 749 specialists. It remains the only company among the top 5 largest Ukrainian IT firms that consistently expands its team.