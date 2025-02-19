US President Donald Trump suggested that Kyiv was to blame for a war that began only after Russia invaded that country, Euronews reported on Wednesday, Feb. 19.

Commenting on Ukraine’s possible disappointment over its absence from negotiations between the US and Russian delegations in Saudi Arabia, he stated that, in reality, he was disappointed by the prolonged war.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Journalists in Mar-a-Lago asked Trump what he thought about the fact that Ukraine, which has been fighting against Russia for three years, might feel betrayed or disappointed due to its exclusion from the talks.

Trump stated, “I’m very disappointed. I hear that they’re upset about not having a seat [at the talks], well, they had a seat for three years and a long time before that.”

Advertisement

He added, “This could have been settled very easily,” and that “a half-baked negotiator could have settled this.”

Speaking to reporters from his Mar-a-Lago estate, Trump said, “Today I heard, well, we weren’t invited. Well, you’ve been there for three years. You should have ended it three years ago. You should have never started it.”

He repeatedly said that Ukraine’s leaders should never have allowed the conflict to begin, implying that Kyiv should have been willing to make concessions to Russia before it sent troops into Ukraine in 2022.

“A half-baked negotiator could have settled this years ago without the loss of much land, very little land, without the loss of any lives,” Trump said.

Missiles Running Low: Zelensky Warns of Patriot Shortage Amid Security Talks
Other Topics of Interest

Missiles Running Low: Zelensky Warns of Patriot Shortage Amid Security Talks

Zelensky said Ukraine’s air defense is running out of Patriot missiles and suggested the country should be granted licenses to produce them for itself.

Trump stated that he believed he had a “good chance” to end Russia’s war against Ukraine but strongly rejected suggestions that the US and Russia were negotiating an end to the fighting without Ukraine’s involvement.

Neither Ukraine nor European nations were invited to Tuesday’s talks in Riyadh. US media was stunned at Trump’s comments that Ukraine had somehow started a war when Moscow in fact annexed Crimea and then its forces launched a full-scale invasion of the country in February 2022.

Advertisement

The meeting, organized after Trump’s phone call with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, marks the first high-level meeting between US and Russian officials since the full-scale invasion in February 2022. Both sides were expected to lay the groundwork in preparation for future peace talks in Riyadh.

Both the White House and the Kremlin ruled out Ukrainian and European participation at this initial stage, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky having said he would not accept the results of any negotiation that excluded Kyiv.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kateryna Zakharchenko
Kateryna Zakharchenko

The youngest journalist at Kyiv Post, Kateryna, investigates today's most important topics, from geopolitical challenges and defense strategies to stories that change the course of events. She explores the secrets of Ukraine's intelligence services and shows the hidden side of global events. Her passion is uncovering secrets that change history. Born and lives in Kyiv. 

More on Trump
Macron Says France and Allies ‘United’ on Ukraine Europe
Macron Says France and Allies ‘United’ on Ukraine
By AFP
28m ago
Zelensky to Meet With Kellogg Thursday – Meeting Follows Trump Social Media Tirade Ukraine
Zelensky to Meet With Kellogg Thursday – Meeting Follows Trump Social Media Tirade
By Kyiv Post
55m ago
Moderate Republicans Push Back Against Trump Calling Zelensky a ‘Dictator’ Ukraine
Moderate Republicans Push Back Against Trump Calling Zelensky a ‘Dictator’
By Kyiv Post
1h ago
Outcome of Ukraine War Will Shape European Security for ‘Generations to Come’: Swedish PM Ukraine
Outcome of Ukraine War Will Shape European Security for ‘Generations to Come’: Swedish PM
By AFP
2h ago
Read Next
Trump Vilifies ‘Modestly Successful Comedian’ Zelensky in Lies-Filled Tirade Ukraine
Trump Vilifies ‘Modestly Successful Comedian’ Zelensky in Lies-Filled Tirade
By Kyiv Post
4h ago
Disbelief and Anger: Ukrainians React to Trump’s ‘Absurdity’ Ukraine
Disbelief and Anger: Ukrainians React to Trump’s ‘Absurdity’
By AFP
4h ago
Missiles Running Low: Zelensky Warns of Patriot Shortage Amid Security Talks Zelensky
Missiles Running Low: Zelensky Warns of Patriot Shortage Amid Security Talks
By Kyiv Post
6h ago
Untested Trump Team Given Lesson in Diplomacy by Elite Kremlin Negotiators US
ANALYSIS: Untested Trump Team Given Lesson in Diplomacy by Elite Kremlin Negotiators
By Stefan Korshak
7h ago
« Previous Trump’s Ukraine Envoy Kellogg Arrives in Kyiv in Wake of Drone Attack
Next » EU Keeps Up ‘Pressure’ on Russia With New Sanctions