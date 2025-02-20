French President Emmanuel Macron will visit the United States and US President Donald Trump next week. The trip will come in the wake of the Trump administration’s initial peace talks in Saudi Arabia, to which neither Ukraine nor Europe were invited. Macron’s attendance at the White House will be quickly followed up by a visit by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, the White House said on Wednesday night.

As part of the initial negotiating team in Riyadh, widely criticized for including only US and Russian officials, US National Security Adviser Mike Waltz said in a Fox News interview on Wednesday that “We have President Macron and Prime Minister Starmer of the United Kingdom coming to Washington next week.”

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

He noted that Trump’s special envoy, Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Keith Kellogg, had arrived in Ukraine to follow up with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Advertisement

Macron’s visit to the US had not been previously announced, an announcement likely linked to the crisis summits in Paris that the French leader has called, the second of which will take place on Feb. 26.

Kellogg previously had said that the United States does not see Europe at the negotiating table to end the Russo-Ukrainian war.

Macron on Wednesday said that France and its allies agreed Ukraine’s rights and European security concerns should be taken into account in any deal to end the Ukraine war, ahead of him traveling to Washington next week, AFP reported.

Trump Turns Against Zelensky - And Towards Russia
Other Topics of Interest

Trump Turns Against Zelensky - And Towards Russia

Experts say Trump seems to be “creating a predicate for the United States to simply wash its hands of supporting Ukraine, and to focus on having a relationship with Moscow.”

“The position of France and its allies is clear and united. We wish for peace in Ukraine that is lasting,” Macron posted on X after a meeting with the leaders of 19 countries including Canada, with most taking part by video link.

“We stand by Ukraine and will carry out all our responsibilities to ensure peace and security in Europe,” Macron said after the video conference call.

The French President said the call’s participants, which included the heads of EU nations plus those of Iceland and Norway, stressed that Ukraine should be included and “its rights respected” in the process. They said “robust and credible guarantees” were needed to ensure a lasting deal, and “European security concerns” would need to be taken into account.

Advertisement

Trump has made it a point in his first month of his new presidency that European members of NATO need to step up their contributions to the Alliance to match American commitments.

“We are convinced of the need to increase our defense and security spending and capacities for Europe and each of our countries,” Macron said.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

Kyiv Post is Ukraine’s first and oldest English news organization since 1995. Its international market reach of 97% outside of Ukraine makes it truly Ukraine’s Global – and most reliable – Voice.

More on War in Ukraine
Russia to Make Jet-Powered Shahed Drone With New Warhead War in Ukraine
Russia to Make Jet-Powered Shahed Drone With New Warhead
By Kyiv Post
3h ago
Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, February 19, 2025 War in Ukraine
Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, February 19, 2025
By ISW
4h ago
‘He Has Stalin’s Taste for Blood’ – US Republicans Continue to Criticize Trump’s Ukraine Stance War in Ukraine
‘He Has Stalin’s Taste for Blood’ – US Republicans Continue to Criticize Trump’s Ukraine Stance
By John Moretti
8h ago
Macron Says France and Allies ‘United’ on Ukraine Europe
Macron Says France and Allies ‘United’ on Ukraine
By AFP
13h ago
Read Next
The Heavenly Hundred: Portraits From the Barricades Top News
The Heavenly Hundred: Portraits From the Barricades
By Michał Kujawski
56m ago
Russian Glide Bomb Hits Apartment Building in Kherson, Several Floors Destroyed War in Ukraine
Russian Glide Bomb Hits Apartment Building in Kherson, Several Floors Destroyed
By Kyiv Post
3h ago
Trump Turns Against Zelensky - And Towards Russia War in Ukraine
Trump Turns Against Zelensky - And Towards Russia
By AFP
3h ago
Ukrainian PM Says Europe More United Than Ever in Its Support War in Ukraine
Ukrainian PM Says Europe More United Than Ever in Its Support
By TVP World
3h ago
« Previous ‘Revive the Warrior Ethos’ – Trump’s Government-Gutting Team Takes Aim at Pentagon
Next » ANALYSIS: What If the Revolution of Dignity Never Happened?