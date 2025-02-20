The European Union on Thursday hit back against US President Donald Trump’s accusation that Ukraine’s leader Volodymyr Zelensky was a “dictator”.

Trump lashed out at Zelensky in a spiralling row after Washington launched peace efforts with Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the Kremlin’s three-year war.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

“We have a fairly straightforward and clear position on this: President Zelensky was legitimately elected in free, fair and democratic elections,” EU spokesman Stefan de Keersmaecker told journalists.

“Ukraine is a democracy, Putin’s Russia is not.”

Trump’s broadsides against the Ukrainian leader have fuelled fears in Europe that Washington is abandoning its ally in Kyiv to secure a quick deal with Moscow.

The EU insists that both Ukraine and Europe must have a say during any negotiations.

Advertisement

“There can be no solution for Ukraine without the involvement of Ukraine, nor without the involvement of the European Union,” de Keersmaecker said.

“Ukraine’s security is the European Union’s security.”

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
AFP
AFP
More on EU
Europe’s Costa, Von der Leyen to Visit Kyiv on Invasion Anniversary Ukraine
Europe’s Costa, Von der Leyen to Visit Kyiv on Invasion Anniversary
By Kyiv Post
1h ago
Danish FM Says Europe Must Massively Rearm Ukraine
Danish FM Says Europe Must Massively Rearm
By AFP
3h ago
Macron Says France and Allies ‘United’ on Ukraine Europe
Macron Says France and Allies ‘United’ on Ukraine
By AFP
21h ago
Outcome of Ukraine War Will Shape European Security for ‘Generations to Come’: Swedish PM Ukraine
Outcome of Ukraine War Will Shape European Security for ‘Generations to Come’: Swedish PM
By AFP
23h ago
Read Next
Breaking: Kellogg’s Joint Press Conference With Zelensky Canceled at Washington’s Request War in Ukraine
Breaking: Kellogg’s Joint Press Conference With Zelensky Canceled at Washington’s Request
By Kyiv Post
8m ago
Kremlin Reacts to Trump-Zelensky Dispute: ‘Kyiv Allows Impermissible Things’ Zelensky
Kremlin Reacts to Trump-Zelensky Dispute: ‘Kyiv Allows Impermissible Things’
By Kyiv Post
3h ago
US Blocks ‘Russian Aggression’ Label in G7 Statement as Trump Ramps Up Anti-Ukraine Rhetoric Zelensky
US Blocks ‘Russian Aggression’ Label in G7 Statement as Trump Ramps Up Anti-Ukraine Rhetoric
By Kyiv Post
3h ago
‘Our President’: Ukrainians Blast Back at Trump With Memes Zelensky
‘Our President’: Ukrainians Blast Back at Trump With Memes
By AFP
4h ago
« Previous Moscow Targets Ukrainian Energy as Trump’s Keith Kellogg Visits Kyiv
Next » World Briefing: February 20, 2025