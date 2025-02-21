US President Donald Trump has reportedly given Europe a three-week deadline to approve terms for Ukraine’s “surrender” to Russia or face a US withdrawal, according to a European Parliament member.

In a post on X shared on Feb. 19, Finnish politician Mika Aaltola of the European People’s Party alleged that the US “has given us three weeks to agree on terms for Ukraine’s surrender,” referring to a proposed peace deal.

“If we don’t, the United States will withdraw from Europe,” Aaltola claimed. “Trump prioritizes Russia’s security concerns now and in the future. Let them own their mess. We have three weeks to grow up.”

Aaltola did not provide evidence to support his claims.

Notably, US media picked up on this X post only on Feb. 20. Newsweek, for example, reached out to the White House for comment but had not received a response at publication.

In a follow-up post on Feb. 21, Aaltola struck a more optimistic tone, addressing growing concerns over global and Ukrainian developments.

“The news from the world and Ukraine is causing concern for many. Personally, I don’t see much reason to worry,” he wrote. “There will be some fighting, but Finland and the Scandinavian countries have strong militaries. Ukraine is also fighting, and support continues. The deterrent is working and will likely only strengthen.”

Observers fear Trump may strike a deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin that forces Ukraine to abandon its NATO aspirations and surrender occupied territories – effectively conceding to Moscow’s demands, according to a Newsweek report.

Ukraine has expressed concerns over being excluded from negotiations that will determine its future.

Meanwhile, NBC News, citing US officials, reported that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told Ukrainian officials in a private meeting that Washington might significantly reduce its troop presence in Europe.

Just days after Trump was sworn in for a second term, a European diplomatic source told Italian news agency ANSA that Trump plans to withdraw around 20,000 US troops from the continent – a roughly 20% reduction in American forces stationed in Europe.

According to the source, Trump intends to push NATO allies to cover more of the costs for maintaining US troops, arguing that they serve as a deterrent for Europe and should not be solely financed by American taxpayers. He has long pressured NATO members to increase their defense spending, advocating for a target of 5% of their GDP – more than double the 2% commitment set in 2014.