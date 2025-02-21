Elon Musk said Thursday that a feature on his social media platform X which allows users to fact-check potentially misleading posts was being “gamed” over Ukraine’s President Volodymr Zelensky and vowed to “fix” it.

Musk spoke after his ally US President Donald Trump turned on his one-time ally Zelensky in recent days, accusing the Ukrainian leader of being a “dictator” and having started Ukraine’s war with Russia -- narratives long pushed by Moscow.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

The about-face has seen social media users -- including stunned European officials and journalists -- take to X in particular to defend Ukraine and Zelensky.

Many have used the “Community Notes” feature, which allows users to attach content to posts that could contain misinformation to debunk them.

Advertisement

“Unfortunately, @CommunityNotes is increasingly being gamed by governments & legacy media. Working to fix this,” Musk wrote on X Thursday.

“It should be utterly obvious that a Zelensky-controlled poll about his OWN approval is not credible!!” he continued, adding: “In reality, he is despised by the people of Ukraine, which is why he has refused to hold an election.”

Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022.

Zelensky’s five-year term expired last year, but Ukrainian law does not require elections during wartime.

According to a survey carried out this month by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology, Zelensky has a 57 percent approval rating and is “maintaining his legitimacy.”

Breaking: Kellogg’s Joint Press Conference With Zelensky Canceled at Washington’s Request
Other Topics of Interest

Breaking: Kellogg’s Joint Press Conference With Zelensky Canceled at Washington’s Request

President Volodymyr Zelensky met with the White House’s Ukraine-Russia Envoy Keith Kellogg, but the outcome of their discussions remains unclear.

Disinformation has long been rife on social media, which remains a leading source of news in the United States, where traditional journalism outlets such as newspapers are shuttering at a rapid rate.

Musk rolled out Community Notes after he purchased the social media platform formerly known as Twitter in 2022 and overhauled many of its safety and moderation features.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, said last month that it would start to imitate Community Notes rather than using professional factcheckers.

Advertisement

A handful of moderate Republicans have also blasted Trump’s shift over Ukraine.

“Putin started this war. Putin committed war crimes. Putin is the dictator who murdered his opponents. The EU nations have contributed more to Ukraine. Zelensky polls over 50%. Ukraine wants to be part of the West, Putin hates the West,” congressman Don Bacon, from Nebraska, wrote on X Wednesday.

“I don’t accept George Orwell’s doublethink,” he added, referring to the author of the dystopian novel “1984.”

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
AFP
AFP
More on Musk
German President Steinmeier Hits Back at Musk Europe
German President Steinmeier Hits Back at Musk
By Leo Chiu
Feb. 14
Elon Musk Amplifies False Claim That 90% of Ukrainian Media Is US-Controlled Ukraine
Elon Musk Amplifies False Claim That 90% of Ukrainian Media Is US-Controlled
By Katie Livingstone
Feb. 12
French Court Suspects X Algorithm Bias US
French Court Suspects X Algorithm Bias
By Euractiv
Feb. 9
Musk Repost of Fake ‘USAID Paid Hollywood Stars to Visit Ukraine’ Video Gets 25 Million Hits Trump
Musk Repost of Fake ‘USAID Paid Hollywood Stars to Visit Ukraine’ Video Gets 25 Million Hits
By Kyiv Post
Feb. 8
Read Next
‘He Did This While Kids Are Dying in Trenches’ – Musk Slams Zelensky Alleging Graft, Vanity, Despotism Zelensky
‘He Did This While Kids Are Dying in Trenches’ – Musk Slams Zelensky Alleging Graft, Vanity, Despotism
By Kyiv Post
13h ago
Trump Team Reportedly Comes Back With ‘Improved’ Offer on ‘Rare Earths’ Zelensky
Trump Team Reportedly Comes Back With ‘Improved’ Offer on ‘Rare Earths’
By Kyiv Post
16h ago
Breaking: Kellogg’s Joint Press Conference With Zelensky Canceled at Washington’s Request War in Ukraine
Breaking: Kellogg’s Joint Press Conference With Zelensky Canceled at Washington’s Request
By Kyiv Post
22h ago
Europe’s Costa, Von der Leyen to Visit Kyiv on Invasion Anniversary Ukraine
Europe’s Costa, Von der Leyen to Visit Kyiv on Invasion Anniversary
By Kyiv Post
23h ago
« Previous Kremlin to Announce ‘Russian Victory Over NATO’ on Feb. 24
Next » Trump Gives Europe 3 Weeks to Accept Ukraine’s ‘Surrender,’ Says European Lawmaker