Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official .

The all-star ensemble features Grammy performer Mika Newton, Eurovision stars Alyona Alyona and Jerry Heil, DakhaBrakha, KLER, KOLA, Olga Shapovalova, and David Bowie’s longtime pianist Mike Garson. The video is directed and produced by Grammy winner Rupert Wainwright (Stigmata, The Fog) for Adore Creative alongside Ukrainian/American journalist Zorianna Kit and edited by President Zelensky’s longtime film collaborator, David Dodson. The track was produced by Ukrainian producer Kostiantyn Sukhonosov.

In an initiative to elevate awareness and support for war-torn Ukraine, an extraordinary coalition of Ukraine’s leading female artists have reimagined David Bowie’s timeless anthem “Heroes” in a powerful new music video

The video draws attention to Ukrainian women’s contributions to the war, and the extraordinary heroism of Ukrainians. “It’s a personal, painful, inspirational and poignant way of engaging audiences of all ages to focus on the heroism and resilience of the people of Ukraine,” said Wainwright.

The David Bowie Estate and Warner Chappell Music Publishing have generously agreed that all proceeds go to support Unite with Ukraine, the fundraising arm of the Ukrainian World Congress (uniting 20 million Ukrainians in 60 countries), which has partnered with renowned humanitarian foundations Come Back Alive and Saint Javelin.

Other Topics of Interest Ukraine Folk Artists Harness Music to Fight Russian ‘Assimilation’ After a two-year break due to the Russian invasion, DakhaBrakha, which has been around for two decades, resumed touring.

The video is live now, just prior to the third anniversary of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Heroes Ukraine Website: https://heroesukraine.info

Heroes Ukraine Donation Page: https://unitewithukraine.com/heroes