In an initiative to elevate awareness and support for war-torn Ukraine, an extraordinary coalition of Ukraine’s leading female artists have reimagined David Bowie’s timeless anthem “Heroes” in a powerful new music video

The all-star ensemble features Grammy performer Mika Newton, Eurovision stars Alyona Alyona and Jerry Heil, DakhaBrakha, KLER, KOLA, Olga Shapovalova, and David Bowie’s longtime pianist Mike Garson. The video is directed and produced by Grammy winner Rupert Wainwright (Stigmata, The Fog) for Adore Creative alongside Ukrainian/American journalist Zorianna Kit and edited by President Zelensky’s longtime film collaborator, David Dodson. The track was produced by Ukrainian producer Kostiantyn Sukhonosov.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Advertisement

The video draws attention to Ukrainian women’s contributions to the war, and the extraordinary heroism of Ukrainians. “It’s a personal, painful, inspirational and poignant way of engaging audiences of all ages to focus on the heroism and resilience of the people of Ukraine,” said Wainwright.

The David Bowie Estate and Warner Chappell Music Publishing have generously agreed that all proceeds go to support Unite with Ukraine, the fundraising arm of the Ukrainian World Congress (uniting 20 million Ukrainians in 60 countries), which has partnered with renowned humanitarian foundations Come Back Alive and Saint Javelin.

Ukraine Folk Artists Harness Music to Fight Russian ‘Assimilation’
Other Topics of Interest

Ukraine Folk Artists Harness Music to Fight Russian ‘Assimilation’

After a two-year break due to the Russian invasion, DakhaBrakha, which has been around for two decades, resumed touring.

The video is live now, just prior to the third anniversary of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Heroes Ukraine Website: https://heroesukraine.info

Heroes Ukraine Donation Page: https://unitewithukraine.com/heroes

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

Kyiv Post is Ukraine’s first and oldest English news organization since 1995. Its international market reach of 97% outside of Ukraine makes it truly Ukraine’s Global – and most reliable – Voice.

More on Top News
What Ukrainian Soldiers Think About Future Presidential Elections in Ukraine Zelensky
What Ukrainian Soldiers Think About Future Presidential Elections in Ukraine
By David Kirichenko
1h ago
The Time Has Come for the US to Put Russia in Check EXCLUSIVE Ukraine
OPINION: The Time Has Come for the US to Put Russia in Check
By Jonathan Sweet
4h ago
‘Trump Recruited as Moscow Asset,’ Says Ex-KGB Spy Chief Trump
‘Trump Recruited as Moscow Asset,’ Says Ex-KGB Spy Chief
By Stash Luczkiw
7h ago
Trump Megaphone New York Post Calls Out POTUS Lies Zelensky
Trump Megaphone New York Post Calls Out POTUS Lies
By Kyiv Post
8h ago
Read Next
Animals Drones
Animals
By Pete Shmigel
11h ago
Poet: After Baudelaire EXCLUSIVE Top News
Poet: After Baudelaire
By Yuriy Tarnawsky
Feb. 9
Ukraine Folk Artists Harness Music to Fight Russian ‘Assimilation’ Music
Ukraine Folk Artists Harness Music to Fight Russian ‘Assimilation’
By AFP
Jan. 25
‘2000 Meters to Andriivka’ – New Film by Oscar-Winning Ukrainian Director Heads to Sundance War in Ukraine
‘2000 Meters to Andriivka’ – New Film by Oscar-Winning Ukrainian Director Heads to Sundance
By Kyiv Post
Jan. 21
« Previous World Briefing: February 22, 2025