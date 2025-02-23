Key Takeaways from the ISW:

  • Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov claimed on February 22 that US and Russian officials are planning to meet within the next two weeks in an unspecified third country about bilateral relations.
  • Russian forces recently advanced in Kursk Oblast and near Kupyansk, Chasiv Yar, Pokrovsk, and Kurakhove.
  • Russian forces continue to deploy wounded and medically unfit soldiers to the frontline in an effort to address personnel shortages.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Authors: Nicole Wolkov, Angelica Evans, Olivia Gibson, Davit Gasparyan, and Frederick W. Kagan with Nate Trotter and William Runkel.

See the original here.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
ISW
ISW
More on ISW
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, February 21, 2025 War in Ukraine
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, February 21, 2025
By ISW
1d ago
Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, February 20, 2025 War in Ukraine
Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, February 20, 2025
By ISW
2d ago
Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, February 19, 2025 War in Ukraine
Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, February 19, 2025
By ISW
Feb. 20
Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, February 18, 2025 War in Ukraine
Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, February 18, 2025
By ISW
Feb. 19
Read Next
British Defence Intelligence Update Ukraine 21 February 2025 War in Ukraine
British Defence Intelligence Update Ukraine 21 February 2025
By Kyiv Post
3h ago
Record Russian Drone Attack: 267 UAVs Target Ukraine BREAKING Kyiv
Record Russian Drone Attack: 267 UAVs Target Ukraine
By Kyiv Post
4h ago
Drone Attack on Kyiv: Firefighters Extinguish Blazes Caused by Falling Debris BREAKING War in Ukraine
Drone Attack on Kyiv: Firefighters Extinguish Blazes Caused by Falling Debris
By UkrInform
5h ago
Ukraine Must Be Part of Peace Talks to End Putin’s Terror Trump
OPINION: Ukraine Must Be Part of Peace Talks to End Putin’s Terror
By Vasyl Myroshnychenko
5h ago
« Previous David Bowie’s ‘Heroes’ Reimagined by Ukrainian Women
Next » UK to Unveil Sweeping Sanctions Against Russia